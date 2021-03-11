Half-price plane tickets not enough to save jobs, tourism groups say

With the vaccine rollout now giving more certainty that state borders will remain open, now is the perfect time to stimulate and entice people to travel to the country again, he said. But industry groups have said the lack of broader support for tour operators and tour operators after the JobKeeper wage subsidy expired at the end of this month meant the industry’s job exodus will continue. This airfare package is a good start, but it won’t be enough, said Margy Osmond, Executive Director of the Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF). Many companies are up against the wall. The high-tech industry group had previously warned that 300,000 jobs would be lost in the sector – in addition to the 500,000 full-time positions already cut due to COVID-19 – if JobKeeper was not extended beyond March. Ms Osmond said the airline stimulus package could protect some of those jobs, but hundreds of thousands of people would remain at risk without direct support from accommodation providers and tour operators. The government included a low-cost lending program as a whole, but Ms Osmond said struggling small businesses did not want to take on more debt.

The Tourism Industry Council of Australia, which represents small tourism and accommodation providers, said the package did nothing to support jobs at the capital’s gateways, which were crucial to the sector. . The package does not address risky tourism jobs in our cities and regions, said ATIC Executive Director Simon Westaway. This package will not bring any benefit, nor directly address the difficult situation facing tourism businesses and our visitor economy, which is closely aligned with the gateways to the capital. Aviation industry unions have also expressed bitter disappointment that the government will not extend the JobKeeper subsidy for the sector. Without the connection to jobs, or without putting money in the pockets of workers who need it, it is only for the well-being of companies, said Australian Services Union Deputy National Secretary Emeline Gaske.

Loading Association for Virgin Australia Group Pilots chairman John Lyons said the package bailed out the country’s two airlines without any protection for workers or passengers. Around 9,000 Qantas employees and around 1,000 Virgin employees have been left off work due to declining travel demand, with most international pilots and crews not expected to have meaningful work until at least October. Qantas and its economy affiliate Jetstar are flying at around 60% of their pre-COVID domestic capacity and plan to reach 80% by mid-year, while Virgin will fly at around 50% of its capacity. The federal package also includes payments for 8,600 crew members of international airlines Qantas and Virgin who are expected to be out of work until at least November due to the closure of the international border. Qantas told staff in an internal email that details of this package were to be finalized shortly.

That leaves a shortfall of at least a thousand domestic crews who will no longer receive payments from JobKeeper and remain at a standstill while airlines gradually increase capacity. Virgin – which has cut around 3,000 jobs, or a third of its workforce since the start of the pandemic – previously warned that more jobs could happen without an extension of support beyond JobKeeper. A Virgin spokesperson said Thursday that the federal program will provide enough support to maintain planned employment levels – but only if state borders remain open and travel demand increases as expected. I do not think that [the package] will make a big difference … it will help a few communities, but it will not be that important in and of itself. Graham Turner, CEO of the Flight Center Flight Center chief executive Graham Turner said 800,000 discounted seats were only about two weeks of domestic passenger traffic before COVID and doubted it would do much to prevent further widespread job losses an once JobKeeper is finished. I do not think that [the package] will make a big difference, Mr Turner said in an interview. It will help a few communities, but it will not be that important in itself.

