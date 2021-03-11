Interim report Systemair AB Q3 2020/21 Stockholm Stock Exchange: SYSR





Press release, March 11, 2021 Third Quarter November 2020 January 2021 Net sales decreased 6.7 percent to SEK 2,004 million (2,147), mainly due to currency effects of -8.5 percent.

Organic growth was 1.5 percent (1.8).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 108 million (113).

The operating margin was 5.4 percent (5.2).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 71 million (64).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.32 (1.20).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 245 million (313). Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments: In the third quarter, we returned to organic growth, measured at 1.5%, after three consecutive quarters of negative growth. Before the pandemic, Systemair posted organic growth for 40 consecutive quarters with one exception. However, demand remains cautious in several markets in Europe in the face of regional restrictions, while the North American market continues to perform well. Our operating margin improved compared to the previous year to 5.4%, thanks to the adjustment of costs to current circumstances. For more information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, Chief Financial Officer, + 46 70 577 40 09 Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, https: //group.systemair.com/ To note: The information here is that Systemair AB is required to make public under European market abuse regulations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact persons, at 8:00 a.m. (CET) on March 11, 2021. Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company achieved sales of SEK 8.9 billion in fiscal year 2019/20 and employs around 6,200 people. Systemair has reported operating profit every year since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the growth rate of the company has been around 11% on average. Systemair helps improve the indoor environment with energy efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Systemair has well established operations in growing markets. The Group’s products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been listed on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises around 80 companies. Systemair Interim Report 2020_21 Q3-ENG

