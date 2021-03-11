ASX closes few changes as travel stocks make gains





The new stimulus package is good for sentiment, but it’s hard to quantify, said John Lockton, head of Australian equities at Wilsons. This pushes passenger demand forward while passenger demand is on its knees at the moment. The worst performing sector of the day was information technology, with the ASX All Tech index slipping 0.6%, causing it to drop from a high in February to 9.5%. The stock after payment fell 3.7%, wiping out half of the previous session’s gains. The “buy now, pay later” group was the second worst performer in the market after IDP Education, which places international students, fell 5.7 percent. The losses for tech stocks over the past month come amid rising government debt yields and fears that inflation could erode tech earnings going forward, reducing their value to investors. The 10-year government bond yield remained stable at 1.66%. The decline in Australian tech groups is compounded by a earnings season that has failed to impress the market, Lockton said. Australian technology has this additional overlay of lack of revenue, he said. He pointed to Appen, an AI data services company, as a company that suffered after reporting dismal profits. The stock is down 30 percent this year. The losses of some of the largest listed financial and mining companies also weighed on the market. The banks worsened their losses from the previous day, with the big four all ending lower. Commonwealth Bank and Westpac lost 0.3 percent, while ANZ lost 1 percent. Bank stocks have come back to life since the start of the year, with listed lenders adding 42% to their market value since November, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. Despite recent bank losses, the outlook for the financial sector is attractive, given the economic recovery, they said. After a period of multi-year underperformance that effectively began after the regulatory focus of the Australian Financial System Inquiry in 2014 and ended in 2020 as a lag behind the broader reopening momentum , the Australian banking sector rebounded, analysts wrote. They highlighted the rotation to value stocks and the momentum from the final results of the earnings season. BHP shares fell 1.7 percent, after falling 2.8 percent a day earlier. The company faces a drop in the price of iron ore, which held its value throughout the day after falling 6% on Wednesday. The flat day reflected uncertainty among investors, with bond yields soaring and data expected in the coming months that will clarify the prospect of higher inflation, Lockton said. I think investors are taking a break. We saw a big move in a short period of time in the bond yield, probably due to a pause, but we got potentially thorny numbers in May and June in the consumer price index, he said. declared.

