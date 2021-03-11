Oslo Stock Exchange Private Placement Approval: IOX

DO NOT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS ILLEGAL.

Approval of the ASA Interoil Exploration and Production Private Placement

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the “Company”) refers to the announcement published on March 9, 2021 regarding the completion of a private placement of new Company shares with gross proceeds of up to the NOK equivalent of EUR 999,999. (the “Private Placement”).

The private placement has already been oversubscribed on the first day of the application period, closing at 250% above the limit set for the private placement. The Company appreciates the continued support of its shareholders in its ambition to develop by developing its oil and gas resources.

The board of directors of the company decided to allot and issue a total of 7,518,767 shares under the private placement at a subscription price of NOK 1.33 per share, which would result in proceeds total gross of NOK 10,000,000 for the company.

Allocation notifications will be distributed to candidates on or around March 11, 2021. The payment date for the Private Placement is March 17, 2021. The shares allotted and issued in the Private Placement will be delivered following the registration of the increase of capital linked to the Private Placement with the Norwegian Register of Commercial Enterprises.

Following the registration of the capital increase linked to the Private Placement, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 82,316,139 divided into 164,632,278 shares with a par value of NOK 0.50 each.

Important Notice

This announcement was posted by Mr. Geir Arne Drangeid (Partner and Senior Advisor, First House AS) at 08:30 am CET on March 11, 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.