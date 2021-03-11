Details of the share buyback transaction March 4 March 10, 2021 Amsterdam Stock Exchange: WKL





Details of the share buyback transaction March 4 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer announces today that it has repurchased 108,947 of its own ordinary shares during the period from March 4, 2021 to March 10, 2021 inclusive, for 7.3 million and at an average price of 67.20. These buybacks are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we plan to buy back up to 350 million shares in 2021. The cumulative amounts redeemed to date under this program are as follows: Share buyback 2021 Period Cumulative shares repurchased during the period Full consideration

(millions) Average share price

() 2021 to date 1,513,732 102.1 67.46 For the period starting February 26, 2021, until May 3, 2021 inclusive, we have engaged a third party to execute 70 million redemptions on our behalf, within the limits of applicable laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596 . / 2014) and the articles of association. The repurchased shares are added and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website: About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services for healthcare; taxation and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and the legal and regulatory sectors. We help our clients make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported annual sales of $ 4.6 billion in 2020. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries, operates in more than 40 countries and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter in the United States (WTKWY). For more information visit www.wolterskluwer.com , Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Youtube . Investors / Media Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen arrests Meg Geldens

Corporate communications Investor relations

t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407

[email protected] [email protected] Forward-looking statements and other important legal information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by words such as expect, should, could, shall, and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer warns

that these forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the conditions of the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors; technological development; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or subcontracting; and the legal, tax and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwers’ activities, as well as the risks associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, financial risks such as currency fluctuations, fluctuations in interest rates, liquidity and credit risks could influence future results. The above list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains information which must be made public in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014. 2021.03.11 Share buyback operations March 4 – 10, 2021

