Microsoft suspends LinkedIn registrations in China





Microsoft MSFT his e-mail Exchange service and was able to access the computers. The company said the group was “assessed as being state sponsored and operating outside of China”. revealed last week that a group called Hafnium exploitedhis e-mail Exchangeservice and was able to access the computers. The company saidthe group was “assessed as being state sponsored and operating outside of China”. A spokesperson for LinkedIn said his decision was unrelated to the hack. The social media platform, which is used by professionals, was suspending new member registrations for LinkedIn China “as we work to ensure we stay in compliance with local laws,” he said in a statement. communicated. “We are a global platform with an obligation to comply with the laws that apply to us, including adhering to Chinese government regulations for our localized version of LinkedIn in China,” LinkedIn added. The company declined to specify which local law it was reviewing. A US official recently told CNN that up to 250,000 Microsoft customers have been affected by the Exchange attack, and the White House has viewed it as an “active threat.” Beijing rebuffed claims it was involved, warning last week that linking such attacks “directly to the government” is a “very sensitive political issue” that should not be based on “unprovoked guesses.” The fallout from the hack and the seemingly unrelated suspension of LinkedIn have been hotly discussed in Chinese state media in recent days. The Global Times , a belligerent public tabloid, quoted “Chinese experts” in a report earlier this week as saying that the Biden administration was threatening to “poison relations between the two countries” after reports indicated that the US government wanted to form a working group to deal with the hack. The Global Times also criticized Western media on Wednesday for trying to label LinkedIn’s move “punishment” for Microsoft. Citing “industry watchers,” the publication called the links “an act of politicizing Internet security concerns.” “Any foreign company operating in China must comply with Chinese laws and respect the feelings of the Chinese people,” the article read. Google GOOGL Microsoft has a long history in China, having entered the market in 1992. Its software is widely used by Chinese government and companies, and its Bing search engine is also operational, whilehas been cut for years. Analysts have mentionned The hacking incident is unlikely to affect Microsoft’s operation in China in the long term, as the U.S. tech giant rolled out plans to expand its presence and double its cloud service capacity in the coming years. Facebook FB Twitter TWTR LinkedIn has been available in China since 2014. Its presence in China, where it has more than 45 million users, is remarkable because many other Western social networks, notablyand, are blocked.

