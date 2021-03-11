Business
Can Bitcoin hit $ 60,000 this week and what happens next?
Bitcoin came a hair’s breadth away from hitting an all-time high last night, but couldn’t maintain enough momentum to lift it above last month’s high of $ 58,332.
Instead, after a stunning display of yesterday’s starting point of $ 53,498 to $ 57,115, the flagship cryptocurrency ran out of ammo against well-armed heavyweights and gradually retreated into the shadow of $ 54k to $ 55k. range that Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be treating as a temporary safe haven in recent weeks.
Despite the slide overnight, this latest skirmish towards the fortified $ 60,000 lines bodes well for those in a bullish persuasion, keen to see $ 60,000 consigned to yesterday’s newspapers.
Even after dropping nearly $ 4,000 in the span of a few hours, omens still look good for BTC to challenge what has now become a significant psychological barrier, as well as a firm resistance level that has thickened its resolve around. of $ 57,000.
A wave of institutional money apparently invested in Bitcoin almost daily, Aker’s investment being arguably the most notable, could now be joined by a tide of private cash from Joe Bidens, a relief bill of $ 1.9 trillion. dollars to create a perfect storm of upward movement.
It seems clear that the U.S. Covid-19 relief document was the likely narrative behind last night’s steps towards a new record high for Bitcoin, driven by the cover.
Bullish prognosis
Technical analysis certainly supports this theory. Trades on the 10 hour and 50 hour charts had buy lines with a clear air above the averages, a bullish prognosis in many traders’ notebooks.
The implications of the US bill cannot be understated. Indeed, eToro analyst Simon Peters believes he will influence all crypto markets.
The White House announcement is very significant for risky assets in general, and cryptoassets in particular, he explained.
“The $ 1.9 billion stimulus package is already boosting Bitcoin and its peers, and with the floodgates now open in terms of new liquidity for the market, we expect new highs to be set for major assets. short-term cryptographic.
“The momentum was already building in major crypto assets, and we expect many stimulus checks to emulate previous models and be invested in the markets, with Bitcoin and others like Ethereum directly benefiting.”
However, as always in the cryptocurrency markets, alarm bells are ringing even when obvious bullish signs are lit.
The remarkable February high was violently tempered after the market overheated, resulting in heartbreaking corrections.
The trading volume before that seemed high. Yesterday, however, the volume had little effervescent charisma that spurred it on before planting a euphoric kiss on the cheek of $ 58,332 in romantic Valentine’s week.
This energy that we witnessed a few weeks ago is just not being recorded as volume on any charts yet. Without it, the current price of Bitcoin can be considered unsustainable by many investment experts.
Cash back
Joe Bidens’ cash distribution to the American public may well provide that energy and volume.
Some analysts have emphatically stated that up to 15% of Americans are looking to write their check in BTC, and that remains to be seen.
If that were to happen, then, yes, Bitcoin would have to feel the surge in volume to support its next $ 60,000 scaling attempt. If not, and buying energy is low, BTC will depend on larger buy orders from institutions to bring it to the line.
The danger at this crossroads is, once again, the risk of a new all-time high to over-tap market energy and another round of mind-boggling corrections, especially given the robust resistance that is digging around $ 57,000.
The next few days are going to be fascinating to watch.
picture credit
