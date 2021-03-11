Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Share buyback by Adevinta ASA Oslo Stock Exchange: ADEA





Oslo, March 11, 2021 – Please see below for information relating to transactions carried out under the Adevinta ASA buyback program. Date of announcement of the buyback program: March 3, 2021

The duration of the buyback program: no later than April 2, 2021

Size of the buyback program: up to 1,700,000 shares From March 3, 2021 to March 11, 2021, Adevinta ASA purchased a total of 618,129 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 135,115 per share. Aggregate overview of transactions per day: Dated Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 03.03.2021 116,000 135.2113 15,684,510.80 04.03.2021 114,000 135.6600 15,465,240.00 05.03.2021 115,000 134.2347 15,436,990.50 08.03.2021 116,000 133.8309 15,524,384.40 09.03.2021 50,000 136.7556 6,837,780.00 10.03.2021 107,129 136.0210 14,571,793.71 Previously disclosed redemptions

as part of the program (accumulated) 0 0 0 Total program buybacks 618,129 135,1185 83,520,699.41 Issuers holding treasury shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA holds a total of 618,129 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.09% of the share capital of Adevinta ASA. Annex:

An overview of all transactions carried out within the framework of the buyback program which were carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir . For more information, please contact Investor Relations:

Marie De Scorbiac

[email protected] This is information that Advinta ASA is required to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Trade in Goods Act. securities. The information has been submitted for publication, via Newsweb and Globe Newswire, by the contact person mentioned above. About Adevinta ASA Adevinta is a global specialist in online classifieds, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from jobs to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevintas’ portfolio includes over 30 digital products and websites, attracting an average of 1.3 billion monthly visits. Major brands include leading leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta originated from Schibsted ASA and is publicly traded in Oslo, Norway, in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people who are committed to supporting users and customers on a daily basis. Learn more about www.Adevinta.com . Adevinta share buybacks detailed from March 3 to 10, 2021

