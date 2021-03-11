SC Rep. Jim Clyburn Reintroduces Bill To Fund Broadband Internet In Rural Communities | Palmetto Policy





Last year, months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn, DS.C., attempted to pass a bill that would have provided rural communities across the country with high internet access. affordable throughput to help them. distance education and work. But with a Republican majority in the Senate, the majority House Whip’s bill was blocked. Now, with a Democratic majority in both houses, Clyburn reintroduced the bill as accessible and affordable internet for all on March 11. It authorizes more than $ 94 billion to ensure affordable high-speed Internet access for underserved and unserved communities. Clyburn told The Post and The Courier that the measure would be particularly useful for southern Carolinians in rural areas, including telehealth. “Broadband is the one thing that can change the character of almost any community,” Clyburn said. “We want to make broadband accessible and affordable for every household in America. And this agreement will do it.” With Senator Amy Klobuchar of D-Minnesota bringing complementary legislation to the Senate, the bill will likely be carried across the finish line this month. When we invest in broadband infrastructure, we are investing in opportunities for all Americans, Klobuchar said in a press release. By 2021, we should be able to offer high-speed internet access to all American families, regardless of their zip code. “ Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier delivered to your inbox. Clyburn has long lobbied to fix broadband deficits and formed a task force in Congress to focus specifically on the issue last year. In 2020, he also managed to get all members of the South Carolina congressional delegation to sign a letter saying the issue should become a priority. But the bill has seen no movement even as the pandemic underscored the need for internet access. Clyburn has said his fellow Republicans in South Carolina support the bill, but he’s not sure what they will do when the bill is introduced. “They’re all for it,” Clyburn said. “But that doesn’t mean they will all vote for it.” Clyburn’s bill calls for: $ 80 billion to deploy secure and resilient broadband infrastructure for communities across the country.

$ 5 billion over five years for low-interest financing of broadband deployment.

$ 6 billion for the recently established Broadband Emergency Benefit, which offers a monthly reduction of $ 50 on Internet plans for low-income Americans across the country, or $ 75 for consumers in tribal lands.

$ 1 billion to establish two new grant programs that will help Americans develop digital skills.

$ 2 billion for the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which provides home Internet access for students or mobile hotspots. The accessible and affordable Internet law for all is the latest in several legislative pushes the longtime congressman has taken in recent weeks as he capitalizes on the Democratic majority in Washington and uses his relationship with President Joe Biden to get his bills across the finish line. “Now we have some semblance of authority and power in the House and we have the votes in the Senate to make it law,” Clyburn said. “And we got someone in the White House to sign it. So you might hear a dizziness in my voice.”

Reach Thomas novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter.







