New report says pandemic’s effects on mental health are widespread





BOSTON – A survey assessing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has found that all demographics in Massachusetts are experiencing an increase in their poor mental health. Sanouri Ursprung, a member of the public health ministry’s COVID-19 community impact survey steering committee, told the Public Health Council on Wednesday that the percentage of adults reporting poor mental health was three times higher than the 11% of adults reporting poor mental health in the 2019 Massachusetts Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey. One in three adults reported experiencing 15 or more days of poor mental health in the COVID-19 impact survey, and Ursprung said the population facing the greatest impacts were people with disabilities. Almost half of respondents who reported being caregivers of people with special needs or parent / guardian of a child with special health needs also reported having high rates of poor mental health. Other populations reporting the highest rates of 15 days or more of poor mental health included people with a transgender, non-binary experience or questioning their gender identity; LGBQ + respondents; multiracial, Native American / Alaskan native, and Hispanic / Latinox respondents; those aged 25 to 34; and those with incomes less than $ 35,000. The results presented by Ursprung on Wednesday come from a survey conducted last fall. Another snapshot of survey data presented to the Public Health Council last month showed that groups including LGBTQ populations, people of color, low-income households and people with disabilities were often more concerned about COVID- 19, less economic stability during the crisis and higher rates of delayed medical care. Respondents with 15 or more days of poor mental health were the most likely to experience delays in routine and urgent mental health care, according to Wednesday’s presentation, and they requested additional health resources at higher rates than others with fewer days of poor mental health. health. Thirty-seven percent of respondents with 15 or more days of poor mental health reported delays in urgent mental health care, and 28 percent reported delayed routine mental health care. Of all respondents, 27% reported experiencing delays in urgent mental health care and 17% reported delays in routine mental health care. The main reason for delayed care among respondents with poor mental health, cited by 59 percent, was a canceled or delayed appointment. Other reasons included concerns about purchasing COVID-19 for in-person care (27%), services that were not covered by insurance or that the respondent feared they could not afford (8%) , lack of a private place for the phone or video. telehealth appointment (7%) and lack of safe transportation to get to an appointment (7%).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos