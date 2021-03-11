New 2021 Honda Civic leaked ahead of official launch

This is our best look yet on the eleventh generation Honda Civic. The footage was taken as part of an inspection by China’s Road Traffic Authority and has since found its way onto the internet, revealing the styling of the cars in their entirety ahead of its scheduled launch. Judging by these images, the new Honda Civics styling won’t stray from the prototype that the Japanese marque previewed late last year; a point that is supported by the official images of the company’s patents. The grille and badge protrude slightly more than the prototypes but, other than that, the resemblance is strong. When the new Honda Civic makes its official debut in the spring, it will go hand in hand with family sedans such as the new Skoda Octavia and the Volkswagen Golf Mk8. The hatch will also need to close the gap left by the recently discontinued Accord, so Honda has made the new Civic slightly longer and wider than its predecessor. The Japanese marque has reduced the overall appearance of the new Civic compared to today’s model, ushering in a cleaner design language also seen on the company’s new Jazz supermini and the recent Honda HR-V compact crossover. unveiled.

The Mk10 Civic’s angular bodywork gave way to a much softer coating in a movement designed to broaden the appeal of cars on a global scale. The redesigned front features slim LED headlamps and a slimmer grille, while the lower portion of the front bumper has been streamlined with a single air intake that spans the width of the panel. The greenhouse has also been moved to the rear to lengthen the hood and give a more premium side view, as Honda says. The Chinese government leak didn’t include a picture of the interior of the Civics’ new look, but luckily Honda has already provided us with an illustration. Like the exterior, the cabin has been redesigned with a much simpler brief, replacing the angular dashboard of current cars for a less difficult layout. There’s a new nine-inch infotainment system that sits above the dashboard and a new digital dash, both shared with the new HR-V. It also appears that Honda has resisted the temptation to remove all of the physical buttons from the cabin by keeping a small temperature control console just below the display. Honda has yet to release technical information on the new Civic, but the company has previously confirmed that it will electrify its mainstream European lineup by 2022. Honda has previously hinted that it will achieve this by equipping the Civic of a modified version of its innovative. e: HEV hybrid powertrain, currently featured in Jazz superminis.

Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, told us: This shift to electrification will dramatically change the face of our model lineup. Our two engines [e:HEV] the hybrid technology will be spread across the entire model range and we will market other battery-powered electric products. If the Civic goes on sale with the same powertrain as the Jazz, it will use a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and two electric motors; one mounted in the gearbox which drives the front wheels and one for charging the car’s lithium-ion battery. However, in its current state, the system produces 108 hp, which might not be enough for the larger Civic. So another option could be for Honda to use a revised version of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder e: HEV system found in the current CR-V mid-size SUV. Production of the next-gen Honda Civic will also shift from Swindon’s current home to one of Honda’s other global factories, presumably in Japan. Honda is expected to shut down the Wiltshire plant later this year, around the same time the Civic is expected to go on sale in the UK. Now read all the latest news on the next replacement for the Honda CR-V



