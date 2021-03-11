Business
5 things to know before the market opens on March 11, 2021
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow Expected to Add to Wednesday’s Record Close
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
Dow futures rose about 100 points on Thursday, a day after the 30-stock average jumped 1.5% to close at a record high as lower bond yields and the stimulus program of Recently adopted Covid have spurred the purchase of shares. The Nasdaq took a break after Tuesday’s nearly 3.7% rally. However, tech stocks including Apple and Tesla made an appearance in Thursday’s pre-market, pushing Nasdaq futures up more than 200 points or 1.6%.
2. Jobless claims are not as bad as expected
3. Biden to address nation on coronavirus response
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event with CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong | Getty Images
President Joe Biden is expected to give a prime-time speech Thursday night, to talk about the next phase of the US response to Covid, a year since the World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic.
Biden plans to sign the $ 1.9 trillion relief package on Friday, which was passed by the Democratic-held House on Wednesday and by the Senate without a Republican vote on Saturday. The plan includes increased federal unemployment benefits, direct payments of up to $ 1,400 to most Americans, tax credit expansions and funds for vaccine distribution, and state and local governments.
4. WHO declared Covid a pandemic 1 year ago
The past year of the pandemic has seen more than 118 million Covid infections worldwide and 2.6 million deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
- The United States accounted for 24% of the world’s cases and at least 529,267, or about 20%, of the deaths.
- There were 58,611 new infections in America on Wednesday, slightly above the seven-day average, but 80% down from one-day peak Jan 2.
- The United States has approved three vaccines for emergency use: the two-dose regimens of Pfizer and Moderna and a single-dose course of Johnson & Johnson.
- CDC figures show that nearly 33 million people, or nearly 10% of the U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated.
5. It’s day 2 on NYSE for Roblox and debut for Coupang
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes the executives and guests of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to celebrate its direct listing.
NYSE
Actions of Roblox, a children’s games app that gained popularity during the pandemic, jumped an additional 10% in the pre-market after one of Cathie Wood’s popular Ark funds bought the stock on day one. The direct listing climbed more than 54% in Wednesday’s trading from its benchmark price of $ 45 per share, giving it a market value of more than $ 38 billion.
Coupang is expected to make its Wall Street debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday after the South Korean e-commerce company valued its 130 million stock IPO at $ 35 per share. That’s above the expected range of $ 32 to $ 34. Coupang has raised $ 4.6 billion in the largest U.S. public offering so far this year.
