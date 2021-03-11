EU regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine in one shot J & Js





With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to fight the pandemic and protect the life and health of their citizens, said Emer Cooke, EMA executive director. The EMA has already approved COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, but all of these vaccines require two doses, several weeks apart. In its statement, the EMA said the J&J vaccine was around 67% effective. The United States Food and Drug Administration approved J&J firing in late February. Health experts hope that having a single-dose vaccine will speed up efforts to immunize the world against COVID-19, especially given the arrival of disturbing new variants in recent months. The EU has struggled to rapidly disseminate vaccines and immunize its most vulnerable citizens. It ranks far behind countries like Israel, Britain, Chile and the United States Europe recorded 1 million new cases of COVID-19 last week, a 9% increase from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week drop in new infections. The European office of the World Health Organization has blamed the outbreak in part on variants of the virus, including one first identified in Britain and believed to be 50% more transmissible. A massive study across three continents found the J&J vaccine to be 85% effective in protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death. This protection has remained strong even in countries like South Africa, where variants have been identified that appear to be less sensitive to other licensed vaccines, including the one manufactured by AstraZeneca. J&J is also seeking emergency clearance for its vaccine in Britain and by the World Health Organization. The company hopes to manufacture around 1 billion doses this year. The vaccine has also been approved for use in Bahrain and Canada. Experts say having a fourth vaccine option across Europe, especially one that requires just a single dose, could help vaccinate people faster, although significant amounts of the drug are unlikely. vaccine are available before the second half of 2021. J&J has faced production delays in the United States and Europe, but recently signed deals with rival drug companies that will help manufacture their vaccine. In February, Sanofi Pasteur said it would be able to manufacture around 12 million doses of the J&J vaccine at one of its French production sites once the vaccine is approved. Follow the hotspot pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

