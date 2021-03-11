BW Ideol enters Oslo Stock Exchange, sets 10GW target for 2030





BW Ideol, a company formed after BW Offshore’s takeover of floating wind technology developer Ideol, has applied for admission to the Oslo Stock Exchange and is expected to start trading there around March 18. Through the share offering, for which a one-day book-building period was launched on March 11, BW Ideol expects to raise gross proceeds of around NOK 500 million (around EUR 50 million) , with the net proceeds to be used primarily to finance the development of the project pipeline’s working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. According to the company presentation of BW Ideol, the new floating wind player is targeting a portfolio of floating wind projects of 10 GW by 2030, including 1.5 GW that it plans to make operational by then. The company states that it is ideally positioned to win the next floating wind turbine tenders, thanks to fully proven and competitive proprietary floating technology and BW Offshores unique skills in offshore projects. BW Ideol also set a target for its LCoE 2030, predicting it to be around 50 EUR / MWh, citing scaling up of technology, mass production and operation and maintenance as key drivers of the reduction in the costs of floating wind turbines. The overarching goal of the company is to become the long-term owner of floating wind assets, as well as a strategy that includes two approaches. One is the co-development of projects in joint ventures, and the other uses its EPCI and maintenance capabilities with the possibility of becoming a lessor of floating wind assets. Developing, building and operating floating wind farms in joint ventures is the main strategy for the key markets where BW Ideol has a strong position. In markets with strong developers, the company plans to leverage BW Offshore’s FPSO experience and serve as an EPCI contractor for floats and offer maintenance services, with the option of converting it into a credit model. -lease. BW Offshore and Ideol signed a share purchase agreement for 50 percent of Ideol’s shares in mid-February, shortly after the companies announced they were in advanced negotiations. Upon signing the share purchase agreement, the two companies said that BW Ideol will be listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and that the private placement of new shares will fund the development of the pipeline of projects. BW Offshore is a benchmark investor, which is expected to own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of BW Ideol after the capital increase and listing, with Ideol’s management and employees expected to hold approximately 20% of the shares after listing. According to the latest company update, BW Offshore, its key employees and board members, as well as the former majority owner of Ideol, Kerogen, will be awarded shares through a private placement. actions. For the share offering, which will be aimed at a limited number of selected investors, BW Offshore has pre-subscribed for NOK 100 million (approx. € 10 million), Kerogen for NOK 118 million (approx. 11.7 million euros), while BW Offshore key employees subscribed for a total amount of approximately NOK 7 million (approximately EUR 700,000).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos