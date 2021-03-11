Here’s how to get an appointment





HOUSTON CVS Health announced Thursday that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations starting Sunday, March 14 at 74 additional CVS Pharmacy branches across Texas. Appointments for the final dose allocation will begin to be available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive vaccine shipments. These additional outlets bring to a total of 180 CVS Pharmacy sites administering a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. Vaccines at participating CVS pharmacies in Texas will be available to people who meet state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and educators. Patients should register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations will not be provided. A d We are proud to play a role in improving vaccine access to as many people as possible to enable the reopening of efforts in the communities we serve, said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Vice-President. Executive President of CVS Health. Feedback on every aspect of the immunization process has been overwhelmingly positive, from the digital experience to the interaction with our team of healthcare professionals whose incredible efforts are helping us move closer to the eventual end of the pandemic. The supply for the extended deployment in the state comes directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Participating CVS Pharmacy branches are located in the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery , Smith, Tarrant and Williamson. As the offering becomes available, the company will expand to more store locations and more communities across Texas. A d The 180 sites in Texas are part of nearly 1,200 CVS Pharmacy sites in 29 states and Puerto Rico where the company administers vaccines, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy branches across the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to deliver 20 to 25 million injections per month.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos