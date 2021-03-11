Strategist says investors should consider profit outlook





Logos on the facade at the joint headquarters of Internet company Coupang and security company SentinelOne in the Silicon Valley, city of Mountain View, California, October 28, 2018. Smith Collection | Gado | Archive photos | Getty Images Investors looking to buy shares in South Korean e-commerce company Coupang when it goes public in New York should consider whether the company has what it takes to be profitable in the future. That’s the advice Daniel Yoo, head of global asset allocation at Yuanta Securities in Korea, gives clients. “What you really need to know is whether or not in Korea’s business environment and e-commerce, can they be able to generate a huge and profitable return on capital,” Yoo said Thursday. on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia”. Coupang is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CPNG” later today when US markets open. The company said it had priced at 130 million shares at $ 35 each, raising $ 4.55 billion and valuing the company at around $ 60 billion. This makes Coupang the largest IPO in the United States this year and one of the Top 25 Biggest Ads Of All Time In The United States, By Transaction Size. The price is also higher than the company’s most recent price expected scope between $ 32 and $ 34 per share. Market leader Yoo explained that the IPO’s valuation and price likely increased because Coupang is the only e-commerce company in South Korea to have seen a huge gain in market share last year. He said the size of its market had grown from 18.1% in 2019 to around 24.6% last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Most of the other competitors haven’t really shown any kind of change in terms of market share,” he said. Coupang’s rivals include eBay-owned Gmarket, WeMakePrice, Naver Shopping, among others. “The point is that (Coupang is) emerging as the biggest e-commerce company in Korea, and its 24% market share, I think, might even increase further,” Yoo said. “They may be able to earn up to 30% + over the next few years.” This, he explained, would justify why the company’s IPO price rose. Coupang’s regulatory filing showed the company suffered losses for eight quarters through December 31. But a sharp increase in sales last year reduced net losses from $ 770.2 million in 2019 to $ 567.6 million in 2020. Comparisons with Alibaba, Amazon The company, whose main backers include SoftBank’s Vision Fund and Sequoia Capital, drew comparisons with Amazon and Alibaba. These companies became tech giants after making their public debuts. But Yoo said consumer markets in the United States and China are significantly larger than South Korea. So even though Coupang is able to increase its market share, he said it was unlikely to see the same kind of sales growth that the other two companies have experienced over the past decade. South Korea’s e-commerce market is estimated to be worth $ 90.1 billion in 2020 with an annual growth rate of 22.3 percent, according to data analysis firm GlobalData. This is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 12% to reach $ 141.8 billion in 2024. According to Yoo, spending some of the proceeds from its IPO to build a strong distribution platform in Korea could benefit Coupang. The e-commerce company was founded by Korean-American billionaire Bom Suk Kim in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul. It has more than 100 distribution and logistics centers in more than 30 cities that provide next day delivery for orders placed before midnight. Coupang employs 15,000 drivers in South Korea for its deliveries and has branched out into other services such as food and grocery delivery.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos