Structure Holdco Scholarships – Vanguard News





At the same time, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) received final approval of its demutualization plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). With these approvals, the Exchange has now completed its demutualization process with a holding company structure, HoldCo. As part of the demutualization plan, a new non-operational Holdco, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) was created. The Group will have three operational subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Limited, the operating stock exchange; NGX Regulation Limited, NGX REGCO, the independent regulatory company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company. The SEC and CAC approvals, according to the Exchange, mean the NSE can now activate its plan to transition to a new operating structure and a new holding company. The vast transition plan, which leads the Group and its subsidiaries until the full operational launch, covers the legal and practical changes to allow the operation of the new corporate structure, without loss of service and a transparent transition for the players in the business. market. The transition plan will also see the inauguration of boards of directors for each of the new entities, the reassignment of staff to their respective functions within the operating subsidiaries, the operationalization of business plans and budgets, the transfer of systems. technology and the necessary arm's length agreements between entities. Commenting on the new structure, Oscar Onyema, CEO of NGX Group Plc, said: Nigerian financial markets should play a role to match Nigeria's status as Africa's largest economy. At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we have the vision that the new group will become the premier clearinghouse for Nigerian businesses and for the African economy.







