Why Sumo Logic’s stock fell today





What happened Actions of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO)fell today, down 12% as of 11:10 a.m. EST, after the company announced its fiscal results for the fourth quarter. Sumo Logic has also said it will acquire DFLabs. So what Revenue for the fourth quarter of the year was $ 54.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $ 52.1 million. This resulted in an adjusted net loss of $ 6.7 million, or $ 0.07 per share, which was also better than the $ 0.12 per share of adjusted losses expected by analysts. The tech company, which provides surveillance and security services to the business, ended the quarter with $ 404.1 million in cash. “We continue to see clients of all sizes and from all backgrounds choosing our platform to enable their cloud and digital transformations,” CEO Ramin Sayar said in a statement. “We continue to expand our differentiated platform with investments in observability and security and are well positioned to succeed in the huge market opportunity before us.” Now what Sumo Logic has agreed to acquire DFLabs, based in Italy, which offers security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) software to strengthen its native SIEM solution in the cloud. Financial terms were not disclosed and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (in a few quarters). In terms of forecasts, Sumo Logic forecasts revenue of $ 53.2 million to $ 54.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to the $ 53.4 million in sales for which Wall Street is currently modeling. This should result in an adjusted net loss per share of $ 0.12, slightly better than the consensus estimate of an adjusted net loss per share of $ 0.14.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







