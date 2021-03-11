Total number of voting rights and Brussels-Capital Stock Exchange: ACPH





THIS AD CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION. Publication in application of article 15 of the law of 2 May 2007 (law on transparency) Acacia Pharma Group plc Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US, March 11, 2021, 6:00 p.m. CET. As previously announced1, Acacia Pharma Group plc launched a capital increase in cash within the framework of the authorized capital. The gross amount of this capital increase was 27 million euros through the issue of 10,000,000 new shares at the issue price of 2.70 euros per share. The capital increase was carried out through an accelerated exempt private placement with qualified international and / or institutional investors with the composition of an order book (an accelerated bookbuilding). In addition, 116,000 shares were issued in January and February 20212 to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Companys Enterprise Management Incentive Stock Option Plan at an exercise price of GBP 2.00 per share. Total amount of share capital as of February 28, 2021 GBP 1,994,279.02 Total amount of the issue premium as of February 28, 2021 142,087,474.57 GBP Total number of shares with voting rights as of February 28, 2021 99 713 951 Total number of voting rights as of February 28, 2021 (denominator) 99 713 951 Total number of outstanding warrants 201,330 Total number of employee stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) outstanding3 5,274,961 Press release of February 19, 2021 Results of the raising of 27 million euros to invest more in launch and commercialization activities in the United States Press releases from: Jan 20, 2021 Issuance of equity upon exercise of options / vesting of performance share awards 04 Feb 2021 Issuance of equity upon exercise of options / vesting of performance share allocations February 12, 2021 Issuance of equity upon exercise of options / vesting of performance share allocations February 26, 2021 Issuance of equity upon exercise of options / vesting of performance share allocations Of the 5,274,961 options and RSUs currently outstanding, 1,592,518 will be satisfied by the transfer of shares already issued and admitted to trading and held in the trust for employee benefits of Acacia Pharma Group plc. Contacts Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, Chief Financial Officer

+44 1223 919760 / +1317 505 1280

[email protected] International media

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 20 7638 9571

[email protected] American investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+ 1917-734-7387

[email protected] Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32 499 58 55 31

[email protected] Acacia Pharma Group plc

Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom

Company number 9759376 About Acacia Pharma Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the management of patients undergoing important treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified significant and commercially attractive unmet needs in those areas that its product portfolio aims to meet. First product from Acacia Pharma, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the United States for the management of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV). BYFAVO (remimazolam) for Injection, a very rapid onset / shift IV benzodiazepine sedative approved and released in the United States for use in adult invasive medical procedures lasting 30 minutes or less , such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market. APD403 (Intravenous and Oral Amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) has completed a proof-of-concept study and a phase 2 dosing study in patients receiving chemotherapy highly emetogenic. Acacia Pharma is headquartered in the US in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and the stock symbol ACPH. www.acaciapharma.com

