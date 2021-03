Lake Shore Limited to Return 7-Day Amtrak Service to Erie

Daily passenger train service returns to Erie. Amtrak, which reduced service on Lake Shore Limited in October to three days a week, announced that the seven-day service would revert to daily service starting the week of May 31. Funding for the service is being restored under the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that was approved by both houses of Congress and is expected to be signed on Friday, according to an Amtrak announcement. by President Joe Biden. After:US bailout injects more than $ 255 million into city, county government, local schools The Lake Shore Limited, which runs through Erie as part of a 1,000-mile route between New York City and Chicago, is one of 12 affected long-haul routes being restored, Amtrak said. The Lake Shore Limited stops in Erie twice a day, once eastbound and once westbound. Brian Pitzer, executive director of All Aboard Erie, a group dedicated to developing high-speed rail and improving transit, called Amtrak’s announcement good news. “The most important thing about train travel is that it adds another travel option for Erie residents and increases our mobility,” Pitzer said. Shifting from a three-per-week service to a seven-day schedule “makes planning round trips much more convenient and convenient.” The benefits of restoring service don’t end with mobility issues, Pitzer said. “Passenger trains are more than transport,” he said. “It’s also about the social and economic benefits they bring with them.” Pitzer said that with the election of Biden, Amtrak’s godfather for years, while commuting from Delaware to Washington, DC, there appears to be an appetite for further Amtrak expansions. Service. Pitzer, who has had conversations with Amtrak officials in recent weeks, said, “They are planning four new routes in Ohio. At least one of these routes will connect Cleveland to Buffalo. That means at least one train to go- further back through Erie. “ Nationally, the restoration of service is expected to result in the recall of more than 1,200 employees on leave. Delivering daily long-distance service is a vital step on our road to recovery, Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement. Recognizing the immense value of our employees, we would like to thank Congress for enabling service restoration and for helping us recall employees on leave. Jim Martin can be reached at 870-1668 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at@ETNMartin.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos