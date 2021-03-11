Ahold Delhaize successfully price its first sustainability bond Amsterdam Stock Exchange: AD

Zaandam, Netherlands, March11, 2021 Ahold Delhaize today announced that it has successfully assessed its inaugural sustainability bond of € 600 million with a term of 9 years, maturing on March 18, 2030.

The bond was issued in accordance with the framework published by Ahold Delhaizes Sustainability-LinkedBond (the Framework), which follows the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond principles. In its second opinion, Sustainalytics considers that the Sustainable Development Performance Targets (SPTs) are ambitious and aligned with Ahold Delhaizes’ sustainable development strategy, including alignment with a scenario of a temperature increase of 1 , 5 degree and on the cutting edge efforts of Ahold Delhaizes in reducing food waste. The framework and opinion of Part II can be found here.

The transaction follows the closing of a billion renewable credit linked to sustainable development in December 2020 and the issuance in 2019 of an inaugural sustainable development bond, the proceeds of which were exclusively devoted to sustainable development projects. through Ahold Delhaize. All three strengthen the alignment of the company’s financing strategy with its commitments set out in its Health & Sustainable ambition.

Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said: I am delighted to publish our first sustainability link today. It helps us accelerate the achievement of the ESG objectives that we have set for ourselves in our Healthy and Sustainable roadmap and is another important step for our organization to contribute to the Paris Agreement at 1.5 degrees.

Thebondpaysan annual coupon of 0.375% and was issued at a price of 99.63% of face value. The bond will take place on March 18, 2021 and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The proceeds will be used for refinancing debt maturities and for general corporate purposes.

Thebond is linked to Ahold Delhaize achieving two Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) by 2025:

SPT 1: Reduction of CO2e emissions from Scope 1 and 2 by 29% compared to 2018

SPT 2: 32% reduction in food waste compared to 2016

The sustainability function will result in a coupon adjustment if the performance of Ahold Delhaizes does not meet one or two of the indicated SPTs.

SPT 1 and 2 are aligned with Ahold Delhaizes 2030 objectives aimed at reducing CO2e Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and food waste by 50%. Carbon emission objectives validated by Science Based Targets Food waste initiative and targets measured according to the Food Loss and Waste Protocol.

Natalie Knight, CFO of Ahold Delhaize, said: Sustainability bonds represent the next phase of our ESG funding, where we bring our long-term commitments to tackle our carbon footprint and food waste directly to our investors . continue our partnership with them in our sustainable development approach.

JP Morgan and Socit Gnrale acted as structuring agents of bonds linked to sustainable development with the issuer and BNP Paribas, BofASecurities, Deutsche Bank, GoldmanSachsBank Europe SE, JP Morgan and Socit Gnrale acted as custodians of associate book on bond issuance.

Warning notice

This communication is not intended for dissemination, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and in whole or in part, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any (other) jurisdiction where the any of these activities would constitute a violation. relevant laws of that jurisdiction.

The offer of bonds mentioned in this communication was limited in the EEA and the United Kingdom to qualified investors only. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act), nor will they be registered with a competent securities authority in any jurisdiction. State or other jurisdiction of the United States. from America. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without registration of the securities or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Words and phrases such as mature, 2030, ambitious, aligned, strategy, scenario, lead, pursue, commitments, ambition, achievement, goals, step, will, 2025, from here, next phase, long term, journey, opportunity, promise or other similar words or phrases are generally used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which are difficult to predict and which may cause actual results of KoninklijkeAhold Delhaize NV (the Company) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. . These factors include, but are not limited to, risk factors set forth in public documents and other Company disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current opinions of the management of the company and assumptions based on information currently available to the management of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.