Michigan Medicine announces plans for new 12-story hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR Michigan Medicine plans to add a 12-story hospital at its campus, to be completed in the fall of 2024. The new facility will modernize and transform hospital and surgical care and increase patient access to the Ann Arbor medical campus, the health system said. The new hospital will have 264 private rooms that can be converted into intensive care. It will also include high-level specialist care services for patients with cardiovascular and thoracic diseases, advanced imaging and a state-of-the-art neurological and neurosurgical center. Centralizing these services in one place will allow healthcare providers to respond quickly to complex cases and deliver cutting-edge treatments, the healthcare system said. Map of the Michigan Medicine campus with the new inpatient hospital. (Michigan Medicine) With current facilities operating at over 90% of capacity, the new 690,000 gross square foot building will provide Michigan Medicine’s adult patients with improved access. A d We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation with a new hospital that will support the extraordinary work of our faculty, nurses and other providers and our research community, Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs for UM, Michigan Medicine CEO and Dean of the School of Medicine, Marschall Runge said in a press release. The new inpatient hospital will allow the transfer of 110 beds currently in semi-private rooms at the teaching hospital to the new hospital, University of Michigan Health System President David Spahlinger said in a statement. Press. Accordingly, all Michigan Medicine inpatient beds will be individual single rooms. Private rooms are important for the quality of our experience with patients and their family members and are a proven factor in reducing nosocomial infections. Once construction is complete and existing beds moved, 154 new beds will be added to the medical campus. The new hospital will be built next to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, and bridges and tunnels are planned to and from the existing hospital care buildings. A d According to Michigan Medicine, the new facility will include: Family spaces everywhere and a space for loved ones to visit in each patient room.

Centralized collaboration spaces in each patient area to improve continuity of care.

Two floors with 20 operating rooms built with the latest technology, much larger than current Michigan Medicines operating rooms and three interventional radiology suites

Patient rooms that allow for more complex care, including the ability of all spaces to support intensive care. Related reading:

