Health Director to Update COVID-19 Information for Mecklenburg County





Residents of Mecklenburg County who meet the eligibility criteria will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as the supply becomes available.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Mecklenburg County will begin immunizing eligible patients at home with the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the supply becomes available, county officials said Thursday. “People who are currently confined to their homes due to a physical or mental disability and who cannot make it to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic can now request to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at their home by completing an application. . form on the Countys websiteThe county said in a statement released Thursday. Protecting our vulnerable and high-risk residents and reducing transmission through increased population immunity through vaccination are essential steps in our goal of reducing the impact of COVID-19 in our community, ”said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said in the same release. Harris was among those who spoke at a virtual briefing Thursday afternoon. This briefing came two hours before North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced an early start of Group 4 for some people with pre-existing health conditions. RELATED: North Carolina Opens Group 4 COVID-19 Vaccinations Early for Some Group 4 includes people with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Some of these conditions include asthma, diabetes, and obesity. It also includes essential workers who were not in Group 3, such as retail workers and utility workers. Click here to subscribe to the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter The North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that will require all public schools to open their doors for in-person learning. The bill was a compromise between Cooper and Republican leaders, who agreed schools should reopen but disagreed on how to do so. The new bill forces elementary schools to open up to full-time in-person learning with a hybrid schedule for middle and high school students. RELATED: CVS Expands COVID Vaccine Appointments in North Carolina. here are the details Mecklenburg County began its Group 3 vaccinations on Wednesday, and thousands of people are expected to be injected at an Atrium Health clinic in Bank of America Stadium. Starmed also administers vaccinations at Bojangles Coliseum. The state’s COVID-19 trends have continued on a steady downward trend since February. The NC DHHS reported 2,061 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Currently, 1,039 people are hospitalized statewide. Do you have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get the vaccine? Visit NBC News Plan Your Vaccine site to learn more about each state’s vaccine deployment plan. RELATED: CHECK OUT: Explaining New Extension of Child Tax Credit Under COVID Relief Bill

