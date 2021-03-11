The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,844.57, up 154.57 points.) ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (TSX: CSM). Energy. Up three cents, or 46.15 percent, to 9.5 cents on 14.8 million shares. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX: IVN). Materials. Down 93 cents, or 12.08 percent, to $ 6.77 on 12.7 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Up 12 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 40.24 on 11.9 million shares. Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI). Health care. Up $ 1.45, or 40.06%, to $ 5.07 on 11.3 million shares. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Up 98 cents, or 3.42%, to $ 29.67 on 9.9 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 1.48%, to $ 28.83 on 8.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU). Up $ 1.51, or 6.1%, to $ 26.24. There are still many potential oil acquisition targets in Western Canada, but that could change if the recent rise in global oil prices continues to strengthen, the CEO of Tourmaline Oil Corp said Thursday. The company continues to examine possible deals as it celebrates higher profits and production after a year in which it made four acquisitions, Mike Rose said on a conference call with financial analysts to discuss of the company’s fourth quarter results. Benchmark US oil prices have risen more than 36% so far in 2021. The Calgary-based company, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, says it has averaged about 336,000 boe / d in the fourth quarter, up 12%. one hundred against a little less than 300,000 boe / d the previous year. Current production is over 405,000 boe / d. Organigram Holdings Inc. Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. climbed 40 percent as a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest tobacco companies bought a stake in the company. The move came after British American Tobacco announced Thursday that its subsidiary would buy a 19.9% ​​stake in the Moncton, New Brunswick-based cannabis company for $ 221 million. BAT, whose website promotes a portfolio of brands including Camel and Lucky Strike tobacco and Vype and Vuse vapor products, will purchase 58.3 million Organigram shares at a price of $ 3.792 per share. Chief Executive Officer Greg Engel said Organigram has long sought strategic partnerships with consumer packaged goods, beverage and alcohol companies and BAT’s offer came at the right time. Transat AT Inc. (TSX: TRZ). Up 16 cents, or 2.9 percent to $ 5.70. Transat AT Inc. plans to resume operations in mid-June, during the peak summer season, the travel agency announced Thursday, releasing its latest financial results. CEO Jean-Marc Eustache said the Montreal-based company is also working to secure financing in the event its deal to be acquired by Air Canada is canceled. The future of the deal is uncertain as the deadline for it to be concluded passed last month. The airline does not expect the air transport market to return to 2019 levels until 2024, said Annick Guerard, COO of Transats. Transat on Thursday announced a loss attributable to shareholders of $ 60.5 million or $ 1.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended January 31 with a loss of $ 33.8 million or 90 cents per diluted share a year more early. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

