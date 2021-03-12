ISS Reaffirms Recommendation Regarding Pending Acquisition of QEP Resources by Diamondback Energy NYSE: QEP

DENVER, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (QEP or the Company) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has reaffirmed its previous recommendation to support the proposed acquisition of QEP by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG) (Diamondback), citing the credible strategic rationale for transactions and the multiple levers of value creation.

The proposed acquisition continues to receive a high level of support from QEP shareholders and the Company continues to recommend that its shareholders vote in favor of this compelling and value-creating transaction at QEP’s special meeting of shareholders. which is fast approaching on March 16, 2021 (extraordinary meeting).

The Company believes this strategic merger with Diamondback is the best way forward to maximize both immediate and long-term value for all QEP shareholders. The Tier 1 Combined Company’s large contiguous acreage in the North Midland Basin is expected to generate operational synergies and capital efficiency gains beyond what either company could independently achieve. . The transaction is also expected to protect the company from significant downside risks it might face as a stand-alone company in an unpredictable and volatile oil price environment, while providing QEP shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the potential upside by as owners of a well-capitalized, premium E&P company focused on shareholder returns.

The special QEP meeting will be held virtually via the Internet on March 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PST. QEP shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2021 are eligible to vote. Investors with questions about the transaction or how to vote for their shares can contact the company’s attorney, Georgeson LLC, toll free at (800) 903-2897.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily Texas) and the Northern Region (mainly in North Dakota). For more information, visit the QEP website at: www.qepres.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 (a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 (e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as anticipates, believes, foresees, plans, estimates, expects, should, will or other similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and current beliefs about future events, which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of the proposed merger with Diamondback and the expected timing and likelihood of the merger.

Actual results may differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: changes in the prices of oil, gas and NGLs; liquidity constraints, including those resulting from the cost or unavailability of funding due to debt and equity and credit market conditions, changes in credit rating of QEPs, compliance with QEP clauses restrictive lending, increasing credit pressure on the QEP sector or demands for cash collateral by counterparties to derivative contracts and others; market conditions; global geopolitical and macroeconomic factors; the activities of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other petroleum-producing countries such as Russia; general economic conditions, including interest rates; changes in local, regional, national and global demand for natural oil, gas and NGLs; the impact of new laws and regulations, including the use of hydraulic fracture stimulation; the impact of US dollar exchange rates on oil, gas and NGLs prices; the elimination of federal tax deductions for oil and gas exploration and development; advice on the implementation of the law on tax cuts and employment; the actual proceeds from the sale of assets; actions of activist shareholders; pricing on products that QEP uses in its operations or on products that QEP sells; drilling results; shortages of equipment, services and personnel for the oil fields; the availability of storage and refining capacities; operational risks such as unforeseen drilling conditions; transportation constraints, including the ability to carry gas and crude oil pipelines into the Permian Basin; weather situation; changes in maintenance, service and construction costs; allow delays; the outcome of contingencies such as legal action; inadequate water supply and / or lack of water disposal sources; creditworthiness of counterparties to agreements; and other risks discussed in QEP’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors section of QEP’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the proxy statement of QEP regarding the merger, filed February 10, 2021, including the Risk Factors section. QEP assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, in other documents, or on the website to reflect future events or circumstances. All such statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Important information for investors and shareholders; Additional information and where to find it

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of a vote or approval, and there will be no sale, issue, exchange or transfer of the securities referred to in this document in any jurisdiction in violation of applicable law. In connection with the merger, Diamondback previously filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on February 10, 2021 (the registration statement) . Following the declaration of effect of the registration, QEP filed a definitive proxy statement on February 10, 2021 (the proxy). No offer of securities may be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Article 10 of the Securities Law. The proxy was sent to QEP shareholders on or about February 10, 2021.

QEP AND DIAMONDBACK INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY AND OTHER DOCUMENTS WHICH HAVE BEEN AND MAY IN THE FUTURE BE SEC Filed CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY. IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER.

Investors and security holders can obtain copies of these and other documents containing important information about QEP and Diamondback, free of charge, from the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http: // www .sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by QEP are available free of charge on QEP’s website at https: //www.qepres.com under the Investors tab and then under Financial Information. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Diamondback are available free of charge on Diamondback’s website at https://www.diamondbackenergy.com/home/default.aspx under the Investors tab and then under Financial Information.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

QEP, Diamondback and certain of their respective directors, officers and others may be deemed to participate in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed transaction. Information regarding the directors and officers of Diamondback is available in its final proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting, filed with the SEC on April 24, 2020, and information regarding the directors and officers of QEP is available in its circular. final proxy solicitation for its 2020 annual meeting, filed with the SEC on April 2, 2020.

Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by title or otherwise, are contained in the registration statement, proxy and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC when these documents will be available. Investors should carefully read the registration statement and proxy before making any voting or investment decisions. You can obtain free copies of these documents from QEP or Diamondback using the sources listed above.

