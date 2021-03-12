Badger Daylighting Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors Toronto Stock Exchange: BAD





CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Badger Daylighting Ltd. (Badger or the Company) (TSX: BAD) announces the planned retirement of Garry Mihaichuk and the appointment of Stephen Jones to the board of directors of Badgers. Garry Mihaichuk has indicated that he will be retiring at the Companys 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders. We would like to thank Garry for his 15 years of service with the company and for his leadership on the board as Chairman of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and, previously, Chairman of the Health and Safety Committee. Garrys’ leadership and collaboration on the board will be missed and Badger has benefited from the significant contributions he has made over the years, said Glen Roane, Chairman of the Board. We are pleased to welcome Stephen as an independent director to the Badgers Board of Directors, Mr. Roane said. Stephens’ extensive business experience in the United States will be of huge benefit to Badger. The addition of Stephen further strengthens the skills and experience of boards of directors, providing valuable insight and insight as we execute Badgers’ strategic growth initiatives. We look forward to Stephens’ contribution, added Roane. Stephen Jones is a corporate director, currently a director of Tronox Holdings plc and the Bloomsburg University Foundation. From 2015 to 2020, Mr. Jones was President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Covanta Holding Corporation, a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and one of the world’s leading providers of sustainable solutions in waste and energy. In addition, over the past 20 years, Mr. Jones has held various executive positions with Air Products and Chemicals Inc., a global supplier of industrial gases, equipment and services. He was senior vice president and general manager, Tonnage Gases, Equipment and Energy of Air Products, from April 2009 to September 2014, president of Air Products China in Shanghai from June 2011 to September 2014, and was also a member of ‘Air Products Corporate. Executive Committee from 2007 to September 2014. Prior to joining Air Products in 1992, Mr. Jones practiced corporate law with Dechert LLP in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Jones, who resides in Pennsylvania, holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Temple University, and a Diploma in Law from the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Jones’ appointment is effective March 11, 2021 and he will be a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and the Health, Safety and Environment Committee. About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX: BAD) is the largest provider of non-destructive excavation services in North America. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a wide variety of infrastructure industries. These market segments mainly consist of infrastructure projects in areas such as power generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water treatment and wastewater and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground electricity, communications, water, gas and sewer pipes, especially in large urban centers where safety and economic risks are high and , therefore, non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for some customers’ excavation requirements. Companys key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is primarily used for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water jet to liquefy the ground cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited in a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes. For more information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Darren yaworsky, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Pramod Bhatia, Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Badger Daylighting Ltd.

ATCO Center II

Office 400, 919 – 11e Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Phone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773 Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos