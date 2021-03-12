Reopening in California – NBC 7 San Diego

Business
Californians will be able to grab a beer at their local brewery without having to buy food for the first time in over eight months starting this Saturday.
The California Department of Public Health on Thursday updated the reopening guidelines to allow outdoor breweries, wineries and distilleries to operate without having to serve food.
The change does not apply to bars in the purple or red levels.
For counties in the purple or red levels of California’s reopening measures, operations must take place outdoors only. For counties in the Orange level, businesses can operate at 25% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is less. In yellow, it climbs up to 50% capacity or 200 people.
However, those companies will need to make changes, such as making sure people have reservations and meet a 90-minute deadline. They will also have to stop serving at 8 p.m.
Not much will change for the breweries, wineries and distilleries that serve food. They will be able to operate as a restaurant under their county’s current level restrictions.
Breweries, wineries, and distilleries – along with almost every other business in California – were shut down in mid-March 2020 during a statewide stay-at-home order that kept people out. gather in groups outside their homes. They could only operate with take out orders.
Public health officials viewed bars as the businesses most at risk during the pandemic, as alcohol consumption lowers inhibition and impairs judgment, leading people to forget to cover their faces or to wear themselves out. keep away from each other. Raising your voice in a loud bar leads to greater projection of droplets, they said.
In the summer, when restaurants and other businesses have been allowed to reopen to the outdoors and with modifications, breweries, vineyards and distilleries they were told they could not reopen unless they served food themselves or in partnership with a third party food supplier to ensure food was purchased on each tab.
It’s been business as usual for over six months.
California public health officials are strategizing to safely reopen California now that the vaccines are widely distributed statewide. The state has linked its reopening plans to vaccinating the most vulnerable residents, especially residents of black and Latin American communities and low-income neighborhoods.
Currently, the state uses a four-tier, color-coded system to determine which businesses can open in a county; purple is the most restrictive, yellow the least. Under the system, counties will be eligible to move to less restrictive levels once benchmarks are reached to immunize people in poorer neighborhoods.
Tonight: an effort to get more vaccines into the arms of those most at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Governor Newsom announced that the state plans to reserve 40% of all vaccines for people living in the most vulnerable communities. Additionally, one more step towards reopening Legoland begins tomorrow. NBC 7s Catherine Garcia has the nightly taping for Thursday, March 4th.
When officials established the system in August, Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was too early to consider a green level that would signal a return to the current situation. “But as vaccinations increase and cases, hospitalizations and deaths decline, officials are preparing to introduce one, although it is unclear what restrictions would be in place.
The Democratic governor said on Wednesday that officials are currently working to put a green level in place and have been doing so for several months in anticipation of that bright light at the end of that tunnel. “
Ghaly declined to speculate on when the state might reach a green level, but said this would likely include continued restrictions, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Any move to the least restrictive level would only happen when the state reaches a widespread immunization level, he said.
Aragn, the director of public health, said the state is considering ending the current reopening plan. He said the state was likely to achieve herd immunity when around 75% of the population had been vaccinated, but noted that could change as the virus mutates.
Almost half of the state’s 58 counties are not in the most restrictive purple level. Big counties like Los Angeles and Orange are expected to level red soon, allowing limited indoor dining and the reopening of movie theaters and gyms.
