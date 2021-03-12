Southwest, Spirit Airlines Book New North Texas-Florida Routes For Summer Season

Southwest Airlines and its super-low-cost competitor Spirit Airlines have each booked new routes between Dallas-area airports and Florida, hoping to add summer destinations to airlines expecting an increase in Requirement.

Southwest Airlines began flying nonstop from Dallas Love Field to Miami International Airport on Thursday, as part of a flight schedule expansion that also includes routes between South Florida Airport and Nashville, Atlanta. and Denver.

Dallas Love Field was originally excluded from the schedule of routes Southwest Airlines began flying from Miami in November. North Texans should either connect to another city or travel to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Southwests’ historic stopping point in South Florida.

Ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines announced on Thursday that it would begin flying from DFW International Airport to Pensacola in June. Spirit, which is based in the town of Miramar, in southern Florida, has made a major breakthrough in the Florida Panhandle slated to begin in June, including a flight to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

Florida’s sunny beach towns have seen high demand from airline passengers in 2020, with COVID-19 restrictions pushing travelers to seek out outdoor destinations with opportunities for social distancing. Airline executives and analysts still expect leisure travel to dominate this summer, with companies just starting to embrace travel again.

With expectations that COVID-19 vaccines will be widely distributed later this spring, airlines are bracing for the possibility of high demand.

Dallas-based Southwest will now operate 16 flights a day from Miami, according to airport officials. The Southwest expanded to Miami last year in a surprise departure from its traditional strategy. CEO Gary Kelly said it was a way to expand the company’s reach as the pandemic reduced demand for theft.

The business has now expanded to 17 destinations since the start of the pandemic, the most aggressive growth in carrier history.

With the first results, Southwest is looking to add to some of these pandemic bets.

I’m delighted to see Southwest Airlines expanding into MIA so soon after their first flights just four months ago, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

For Spirit, DFW’s new route to Pensacola International Airport should fly daily. That would give the carrier 20 destinations from DFW, including four in Florida with Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood.