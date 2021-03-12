PHX Energy Services announces its first ESG and sustainability report Toronto Stock Exchange: PHX





CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – PHX Energy Services Corp. (“PHX Energy” “we” “our” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHX) is pleased to announce the publication of our first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Report, highlighting our performance, strategies, commitments and initiatives related to sustainability, ethical business practices and social responsibility. We are committed to protecting the environment, investing in our people, giving back to the community and conducting our business with the utmost integrity. We are proud to share this with our stakeholders through transparent ESG disclosure that addresses the actions we have taken, the results we have achieved, the commitments we have made and the initiatives we are taking to continuously improve ourselves. The strengths of our ESG report include: Our environmental impact and how we manage our environmental risks throughout our value chain.

Our commitment to fostering a unique culture that fosters open communication, engagement and inclusion.

Our constant concern for the health and safety of our employees and our stakeholders.

Our philanthropic activities that give back to the communities in which we operate and our many charitable initiatives.

Our commitment to our strong governance practices at all levels of our organization.

Our goals for 2021, which include continuing to align our initiatives with the guidelines and standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards (SASB). Our full ESG and Sustainability report is available on our website at www.phxtech.com About PHX Energy Services Corp. PHX Energy, through its directional drilling subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas companies in Canada, the United States, Albania and Russia. The common shares of PHX Energy trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “PHX”. For more information, please contact: John Hooks, CEO; Michael Buker, President; or Cameron Ritchie, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer PHX Energy Services Corp.

Suite 1400, 250 2nd Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1

Tel: 403-543-4466 Fax: 403-543-4485 www.phxtech.com

