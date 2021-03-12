DocuSign beats profits but stocks fall

DocuSign Inc. beat revenue and earnings expectations for its final quarter while offering a better-than-expected outlook on those metrics, but shares in the e-signature company slid Thursday night.
The company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $ 72.4 million, or 38 cents per share, while it recorded a net loss of $ 47.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year over early. After adjusting stock-based compensation and other expenses, DocuSign DOCU,
+ 5.90%
gained 37 cents per share, down from 12 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts tracked by FactSet were projecting 22 cents a share.
Revenue for the quarter rose from $ 258 million to $ 410 million, while analysts expected $ 408 million.
DocuSign was a big winner during the pandemic, with its inventory rising 200% over the past year, as more workplaces flocked to company software for signatures digital and other types of contract management in a world where more business is done remotely. .
CFO Cynthia Gaylor told MarketWatch that the company is really well positioned in the age-old trends seen around the digitization and automation of deals.
DocuSign shares were down 3.9% at the end of Thursday, after rising 5.9% in regular session.
The big question now for DocuSign is to what extent a return to more normal workplaces and models could hinder their growth, wrote ScottKessler, global leader in technology, media. and telecommunications at Third Bridge.
The company’s billing outlook for the current quarter implies 35% growth, he said, which would be a sequential deceleration from the most recent quarter, when DocuSigns billing increased by 46%. %.
Also for the current quarter, DocuSign is forecasting revenue of $ 432 million to $ 436 million, while analysts were looking for $ 419 million.
Looking ahead to the full year ending next January, DocuSign expects revenue of $ 1.963 billion to $ 1.973 billion. Analysts were modeling $ 1.89 billion.
Gaylor said DocuSigns business grew by almost 50% in FY2020, arguing that the directions for the company were quite strong and impressive given the size of the company in a span of time. fairly short time.
She sees DocuSign as still early in its quest to penetrate what the company sees as a $ 50 billion addressable market, half of which comes from electronic signatures and the other half represents efforts to help customers manage more efficiently. the contracts. Although the company faces some competition from other players in document management software, it argued that the company has the most complete solution in a market where the greatest competition is the pen. and paper.
Gaylor expects DocuSign to continue to see benefits even as the economy reopens. DocuSign is working on a remote notary product, which is a great example of people not going back to the way things were if they could do it online, she said. The company is also working to get customers who have tried the electronic signature product to add other DocuSign solutions, such as risk assessment and analysis.
