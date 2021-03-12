More records for stock indexes as stimulus bill becomes law | national

Several major US stock indexes hit all-time highs Thursday, as a recent period of volatile bond market trading continued to slow, keeping investors in a buying mood.
The S&P 500 Index rose 1%, extending its winning streak to a third day when it hit a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 Small Business Index also hit all-time highs. The latest gains came when President Joe Biden signed a massive economic relief bill.
Tech stocks, which have suffered this year from rising bond yields, led the market higher, with strong gains in communications services companies and those reliant on consumer spending. Banks, utilities and household products companies have fallen.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill edged up to 1.52% from 1.51% on Wednesday night. This return hit the psychologically important 1.60% mark at the end of last week, but has eased since.
The recent return to stability in the bond market has reassured investors after a sudden surge in long-term interest rates over the past month that prompted traders to shy away from tech stocks, which began to look expensive after months of gigantic gains.
“Now that some of the air is out of valuations in (more expensive) segments of the market, stabilizing interest rates is very well received by investors,” said Elyse Ausenbaugh, Global Market Strategist at JP Morgan Private Bank.
The S&P 500 rose 40.53 points to 3,939.34. The benchmark is on track for its second consecutive weekly gain. The Dow Jones added 188.57 points, or 0.6%, to 32,485.59, its second consecutive record.
The Nasdaq composite gained 329.84 points, or 2.5%, to 13,398.67. The high-tech index, which earlier in the week slid more than 10% below its February high, has gained ground but remains 4.9% below that all-time high.
Traders also offered stocks in smaller stocks. This pushed the Russell 2000 Index up 52.86 points, or 2.3%, to 2,338.54.
Until this week, bond yields have risen steadily as investors made big bets that billions of dollars in upcoming government stimulus would translate into strong economic growth later this year and potentially some inflation.
Much of the market uncertainty at the start of the year has faded, he said, as vaccine distribution intensified and businesses reopened. Washington’s latest round of stimulus is also helping to raise uncertainty about the recovery.
We are entering this environment where growth is going to be higher than expected, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. With higher growth, you get higher interest rates.
Big tech companies have propelled the latest rally in the tech industry. Apple rose 1.7%, Microsoft added 2%, and Google’s parent company Alphabet gained 3.2%.
The biggest IPO in years was on Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange where Coupang, the South Korean equivalent of Amazon in the United States, or Alibaba in China, began trading under the symbol CPNG. The title climbed 40.7%. It’s actually the largest initial public offering by an Asian company since Alibaba went public about seven years ago. And it’s the biggest in the United States since Uber raised more than $ 8 billion in 2019.
General Electric fell 7.4% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 for the second day in a row. The industrial titan announced he would liquidate its GE Capital activity and merge its jet charter business with AerCap in Ireland. GE is in the middle of a multi-year turnaround plan, but investors fear that GE is selling too much of its most profitable assets.
The price of US crude oil rose 2.5%, pushing shares of energy companies higher. Occidental Petroleum jumped 5.5% and Hess 3.2%.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
