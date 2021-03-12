Tesla Changes Vehicle Prices Up To $ 10,000 In Web Update





For the second time in less than a month, Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) has adjusted its pricing on several of its models. In a nightly update to its online configurator reported by electric vehicle (EV) industry website Electrek early Thursday morning, Tesla made these changes on several of its models and versions. The price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus increased from $ 500 to $ 37,490; the old price was $ 36,990. On the flip side, the Long Range trim of that same model suffered a price drop by the same amount, falling to $ 46,490. No adjustments have been made to the Model 3 Performance, which remains at $ 55,990. The biggest change was made to the Tesla Model S Plaid +, a car that has yet to hit the market. When that happens, it will take a consumer down from $ 149,990 to $ 10,000 above the $ 139,990 the company previously set. Meanwhile, the Model S Long Range AWD and Plaid versions hold their prices at $ 79,990 and $ 119,990, respectively. Early Thursday morning, Tesla had not changed the prices of its Model Y or Model X SUVs. Unlike incumbent automakers, Tesla sells its vehicles directly to consumers rather than through a large network of third-party dealers. As such, it can fix and fix uniform prices for these automobiles, although these are subject to adjustment when and if the company sees fit. As with the other price adjustments, Tesla has not commented on this one. The company had a good day on the stock market on Thursday. It increased by 4.7%, far exceeding the 1% increase in the S&P 500 index.

