Sale of shares by GDI Insider Toronto Stock Exchange: GDI

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO US PRESS SERVICES OR UNITED STATES DISTRIBUTION

LASALLE, Quebec, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (“GDI“or the”society“) (TSX: GDI) announced today that Gestion Claude Bigras Inc. (“Management Claude Bigras“), a private company controlled by Mr. Claude Bigras, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of GDI, has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively, the”Subscribers“) to sell 250,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company by way of private placement.

Gestion Claude Bigras, which currently holds a total of 2,976,089 multiple voting shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 13.0% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Company, has agreed to convert 250,000 multiple voting shares into 250,000. subordinate voting shares on a one-for-one basis and to sell such subordinate voting shares at a gross price of $ 48.30 per share (the “Private placement“).

Following the closing of the private placement, Gestion Claude Bigras will continue to hold a total of 2,726,089 multiple voting shares in the capital of the company, representing approximately 11.9% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the company. , and 12.3% of the voting rights attached to all the issued and outstanding shares of the company. In addition, Claude Bigras will continue to directly hold 182,959 options to purchase subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company. Gestion Claude Bigras has no other current plan to sell its residual investment in the Company, but may choose to further reduce its investment in the future depending on market conditions or other considerations, whether through sales. in the market, by private placement or otherwise.

The decision to sell part of the shares held indirectly by Mr. Claude Bigras in the capital of the Company was taken for the purposes of financial diversification. Mr. Bigras said: “I firmly believe in GDI’s long-term prospects and remain a significant shareholder who is committed to helping the company take it to the next level.”

The net proceeds of the private placement will be paid directly to Gestion Claude Bigras. The company will not receive any proceeds from the private placement.

The private placement is expected to close on or around March 19, 2021. Following the closing of the private placement, the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company will be 22,834,941, of which 8,841,200 will be shares. multiple voting rights and 13,993,741 will be subordinate voting shares. An early warning report relating to the private placement will be filed on SEDAR under the company profile at www.sedar.com. The Company’s head office is located at 695-90 Avenue, LaSalle, Qubec, H8R 3A4. A copy of the early warning report described in this press release can also be obtained by contacting Stéphane Lavigne, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at (514) 368-8690, ext. 526. This press release is issued in under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facilities service provider providing a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of various types of facilities including office buildings, educational institutions , industrial facilities, healthcare facilities, stadiums and event halls, hotels, shopping centers, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI’s commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as building automation. other complementary services such as the manufacture and distribution of household cleaning products. GDI’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information about GDI is available on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION REGARDING THE FRONTRESEARCH STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GDI’s future prospects and to GDI’s events, activities, operations, financial performance, financial condition or anticipated results and, in some cases, may be identified by terminology such as “may”; “will”; “should”; “wait”; “plan”; “to anticipate”; “believe”; “the intention”; “estimate”; “to predict”; “potential”; “Continue”; “provide”; “Guarantee” or other similar expressions concerning matters which are not historical facts. In particular, in this press release, the statements concerning the completion of the sale of the shares held by Gestion Claude Bigras to the underwriters are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions that GDI believes to be reasonable at the current date. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with any certainty the impact that current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Therefore, future events and results may differ materially from what management currently anticipates. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely on such information as of any other date. Although management may choose to do so, the company has no obligation and does not undertake to update or change this information at any given time, except as required by law.