Pyrogenesis lit green for trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange

Shares in the Canadian producer of metallic powder and specialist in plasma torches PyroGenesis started trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange for the first time.

After having had your registration request approved by the federal government Depository trust company (DTC), Pyrogenesis began trading common shares under the symbol PYR on Thursday morning. While the firm also intends to continue listing its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the move could now help increase brand awareness among potential clients, as well as its appeal to future investors. .

In anticipation of the company’s NASDAQ listing, its shares rose steadily during the week, from $ 8.13 (CAD) to $ 9.72 (CAD). Since going live, Pyrogenesis’ stock has remained fairly stable, initially rising to $ 10.65 (CAD) before leveling off around $ 10.20 (CAD).

We are proud to have been qualified as a member of NASDAQ and look forward to trading on this prestigious platform, said Peter Pascali, CEO of PyroGenesis. We anticipate that this will not only increase the visibility of PyroGenesis within the financial community, but also increase awareness of our product offerings among potential customers.

This is an exciting milestone for the company, and a milestone that we have been envisioning and working on for some time.

Pyrogenesis CEO Peter Pascali (pictured) believes the company’s NASDAQ listing will improve its visibility to potential customers. Photo by pyrogenesis.

Obtain NASDAQ approval

The Pyrogenesis NASDAQ application lasted more than three months, with the company submitting its formal offer to the SEC in January 2021. Since then, the company has passed the necessary regulatory checks, including DTC eligibility which is necessary to ensure a stock trading, paving the way for its final approval.

The company originally planned to go public by the end of the first quarter of 2021, and having achieved that goal, it now intends to hold a virtual investor summit from March 23 to 25, 2021. At During the conference, Pyrogenesis is poised to connect microcap companies with investors, but this could also provide a significant networking opportunity for the company itself.

Elsewhere, following its arrival at NASDAQ, the firm announced sweeping changes, including its immediate delisting from the OTCQB market. The company also reshuffled its board of directors, with CFO Michael Blank stepping down as a director, to maintain a clear division between the firm’s management team and the board.

In a series of other changes, the board effectively appointed Ben Naccarato as Blanks’ replacement and established two new committees to manage its affairs. Since the completion of the reshuffle, Pyrogenesis has stressed that its financial position remains unchanged and that, unlike similar listings at NASDAQ, the move did not require a reverse stock split.

Pyrogenesis has made significant progress with the commercialization of its metal alloy powders in recent years. Photo by pyrogenesis.

Pyrogenesis on the rise?

After starting trading in 1991, it is no coincidence that Pyrogenesis only recently applied to be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Over the past three years, the company has started to rapidly commercialize its patented plasma atomization process, which can be used to create fine metal powders compatible with 3D printing.

The company’s accelerated growth strategy has resulted in significant R&D developments, including the elimination of tungsten from its materials and the launch of its NexGen plasma atomization system. Additionally, the progress of the company was also reflected in its financial results and forecast revenue growth of up to 367% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Along with its fourth quarter results, the company’s board of directors also announced its intention to repurchase five million shares, saying they do not reflect the underlying value of the company, especially its opportunities to buy back. growth. While Pyrogenesis may not choose to take full advantage of the program, the move reflects the company’s confidence that its NASDAQ listing will lead to stock price increases in the future.

On a similar note, Pyrogenesis recently revealed that the European patent office granted him a patent for a plasma apparatus for the production of high-quality, high-capacity powders. The move could turn out to be a significant step forward, but it is more than likely to be a timed attempt by the company to spark interest in its newly listed stocks.

However, while new stock listings sometimes capture the imagination of investors, they can also take a long time to take off. For example, during Office metals First day as a state-owned company after its high-profile IPO, the company’s shares fell 24%. As a result, it’s still unclear whether Pyrogenesis’ recent revenue growth will translate into investor interest, but its shares may well fluctuate in the coming months.

3D printing IPO trend

Pyrogenesis went public last year and a growing number of 3D printing companies are following suit, often in an attempt to cash in on the goodwill of potential investors.

Last month, manufacturer of metal and carbon fiber 3D printers Markforged announced plans to go public through a merger with the blank check company a. Set to be finalized by summer 2021, the deal will see the creation of a newly combined $ 2.1 billion company, with estimated capital of $ 425 million.

In the same vein, a Californian aerospace company Rocket lab has revealed plans to merge with blank check company Vector Acquisition Corporation, becoming a $ 4.1 billion joint venture. Once finalized in Q2 2021, the consolidated business is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ, with a warchest of $ 750 million for its expansion.

Businesses outside the US love the large-format 3D printing specialist Massivit3D chose to go public through the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), raising $ 50 million. When the transaction closed, it valued the company at around $ 200 million, and the company is confident that it can continue to generate interest in TASE in the future.

The image shown shows an SEM image of the PyroGenesis powders. Image via PyroGenesis.