Asian mixed stocks after stimulus took Dow, S&P to record highs





U.S. markets surged after President Joe Biden enacted legislation on a massive pandemic relief program that would provide $ 1,400 with checks to most Americans and funnel billions of dollars into schools, governments in States and premises and businesses affected by the pandemic-related shutdowns, which began a year ago. . That and advances in Covid-19 vaccinations have helped sort out some of the uncertainty that has rocked markets in recent weeks. The Nikkei 225 added 277 points to 29,488.74 while South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.9% to 3,041.31. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 added 0.8% to 6,764.90. Hong Kong Hang Seng lost 0.5% to 29,238.89 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% to 3,428.15. Shares rose in Jakarta but fell in Singapore and Malaysia. Taiwan has remained unchanged. On Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small company stocks all closed at record highs as a recent period of volatile bond market trading continued to ease, keeping investors in a buying mood. The S&P 500 added 1% to 3,939.34. The Dow added 0.6% to 32,485.59, its second consecutive record. The Nasdaq composite gained 2.5% to 13,398.67. The high-tech index, which earlier in the week slid more than 10% below its February high, has gained ground but remains 4.9% below that all-time high. Traders also offered shares of smaller stocks, pushing the Russell 2000 Index up 2.3% to 2,338.54. Tech stocks, which have suffered this year from rising bond yields, led the market higher, with strong gains in communications services companies and those reliant on consumer spending. Banks, utilities and household products companies have fallen. The stimulus coupled with extremely low interest rates should help growth growth as industries rebound from a pandemic crisis, analysts say. We are entering this environment where growth is going to be higher than expected, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. With higher growth, you get higher interest rates. The largest IPO in years was on Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange where Coupang, the South Korean equivalent of Amazon in the United States, or Alibaba in China, began trading under the symbol CPNG. The title climbed 40.7%. It is, in fact, the largest initial public offering by an Asian company since Alibaba went public about seven years ago and the largest in the United States since Ubers’ IPO of more than 8 years ago. billion dollars in 2019. General Electric fell 7.4% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 for the second day in a row. The industrial titan has announced that it will end its GE Capital business and merge its jet leasing business with Irelands AerCap. GE is in the middle of a multi-year turnaround plan, but investors fear that GE is selling too much of its most profitable assets. The price of US crude oil rose 2.5%, pushing shares of energy companies higher. Occidental Petroleum jumped 5.5% and Hess 3.2%. Benchmark US crude slipped 19 cents to $ 65.83 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Friday. Brent, the international standard for pricing, fell 12 cents to $ 69.52 a barrel. The US dollar cost 108.71 Japanese yen, compared to 108.53 yen on Thursday night. The euro fell to $ 1.1962 from $ 1.1983. AP Business editors Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

