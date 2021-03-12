Oahu makes big changes to level 3 impacting sports and bars





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Changes are coming to Oahu’s reopening strategy. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Level 3 amendments on Thursday, March 11. The changes include the authorization of organized outdoor team sports and the reopening of bars. Get the latest Hawaii news delivered to your inbox, Click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter. Bars are now allowed to operate in the same way as restaurants and the last alcohol call has been extended from 10 p.m. to midnight. People can now stay out for a drink later, and bars can open with no food service obligation. Groups are always limited to a maximum of 10 people and should only be served via seated service. Businesses keen to upgrade to level 3, bars are still waiting to reopen

“For the hundred or so bars that are somewhat closed, this is an opportunity for them to open,” said Mayor Blangiardi. Serving both food and drink in the city center, the owner of J. Dolan’s tells KHON2 that the extra two hours of serving alcohol will help. Mayor pushes to reopen bars and extend alcohol limit for restaurants as Oahu nears Level 3

“I think it’s about time. I think it will help. I think we’re going to be very careful with this, but I think we’re ready to take the next step, ”said Danny Dolan. According to the Honolulu Liquor Commission:

“The Honolulu Liquor Commission supports the mayor’s decision to open bars at Amended Level 3. We believe bars and restaurants are eager to get back to business and can do so safely with proper compliance with the mayor’s emergency ordinances.

The Honolulu Liquor Commission will continue to enforce the rules set out by the mayor, as we always have, with routine compliance inspections and will take action against licensees who violate the conditions set out in the order. mayor’s emergency 2021-03. “ Outdoor organized youth team sports will be allowed from Monday 12 April. Adult teams can start the following week on Monday April 19. “There are certain requirements, we are not going to allow potlucks and we are not going to allow spectators to these events,” said the mayor. Spectators also refer to parents, guardians and family members. They will not be allowed to congregate on the sidelines, which the City says will be a big challenge. The City could suspend or revoke the permits necessary to reserve park facilities if the rules are not followed. “We don’t want to revoke a single license. We want everyone to play, so we set up a system with two verbal or written warnings, then we go to a suspension, then a revocation, ”said Laura Thielen, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Face masks are also required during training and games. City park gymnasiums will remain closed. Excitement is in the air, however. “A lot of these kids need sports. We talked about it. They go to school because of sports so I’m excited you should all be excited. I can’t wait to see you compete, ”said retired professional football player Chad Owens.

