W.Va. Health Officials Warn About Delta-8-THC; smoke shops disagree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Poison Control Center (PCC) warns that a relatively new product they say is the reason some children are in the intensive care unit.

Delta-8-THC is a product sold in certain vaping stores, convenience stores and gas stations, said PCC director Dr. Elizabeth Scharman. Its promotion is similar to CBD for anxiety, pain, sleep and some stores promote it directly for its potential to get people high.

The CCP says that Delta-8-THC can have harmful reactions if more than one dose is taken. Some of these reactions, says Scharman, can affect mental functioning, breathing, and the heart. It can also be dangerous if a single dose is taken by a child.

Because (it) isn’t regulated, you really don’t know what you’re buying, so there might be things in there that aren’t just Delta-THC, there might be an actual drug product or other products, she said. The potential for harm therefore exists.

Scharman said the legal man-made product is sold as fruit-flavored gummy candies and vaping solutions in stores. It is formed from CBD but the two are not the same.

It is not a natural product of hemp, it is actually a modification of one of the chemicals found in hemp, namely CBD, she said.

Scharman also said that Delta-8-THC should be considered a drug.

They’re not regulated, they’re not prescription drugs or non-prescription drugs you would buy over the counter, but they are drugs, Scharman said. Anytime you take something to change the way the body works, it is medicine.

On Wednesday, the WSAZ reported that the CCP said the product was toxic to children and pets who grabbed it.

Other poison control centers have had cases and the kids ended up in the intensive care unit with changes in their heartbeat, difficulty breathing, and difficulty with blood pressure, so it’s really not something in the world. which one they should come in, Scharman told WSAZ.

On Thursday, WSAZ spoke with as many as 10 vaping stores in Kanawha and Putnam counties. All of the stores declined to be filmed but said, in their opinion, that Delta-8-THC is not bad at all.

Vaping stores claim that sales of Delta-8-THC have increased and many people are purchasing the product for medicinal purposes such as anxiety, pain, or stress. Kanawha County store says veterans are buying it for PTSD.

But Scharman said that since the product is unregulated, it might give you a different effect each time you use it.

There is a mistaken perception that if it’s legal it has to be safe, which is not true, she said, and the perception that there is a way to change how your body works, to modify the behavior, to obtain a treatment effect of a drug and this has no consequences. , and that’s not true.

The CCP said that to date, there have been no reported cases of children getting their hands on the product in West Virginia.

No deaths related to Delta-8-THC have also been reported.

