CPNG starts trading on the NYSE





The New York Stock Exchange welcomes the executives and guests of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) today, Thursday, March 11, 2021, on the occasion of its IPO. NYSE Shares of South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang jumped 40% when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, making it the largest IPO so far this year in the United States. . The company’s shares started trading at $ 63.50 each. The shares closed at $ 49.25, giving the company a market cap of $ 84.47 billion. The company had valued its shares at $ 35 each, above its target range of $ 32 to $ 34 each. Founded in 2010 by Korean-American billionaire Bom Kim, Coupang (pronounced “coo-pong”) has made a name for itself with its guaranteed same or next day delivery service. Often compared to Amazon or Alibaba, Coupang has over 100 distribution and logistics centers in over 30 cities. The company, ranked No.2 on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, also employs 15,000 drivers in South Korea for its deliveries. The company was last valued in the private market at $ 9 billion in a 2018 funding round, according to PitchBook. The New York Stock Exchange welcomes the executives and guests of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) today, Thursday, March 11, 2021, on the occasion of its IPO. NYSE Coupang is coming to market after the Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of consumers to stay at home, leading to an e-commerce boom. Coupang nearly doubled its revenue to $ 12 billion last year, according to its deposit to become public. Still, the company reported a net loss of around $ 475 million in 2020. Thursday’s market debut could mark another successful venture for SoftBank, whose $ 100 billion Vision Fund owns more than 35% of Coupang. The company has recovered from a series of missteps and announced last month that it posted a profit of $ 8 billion on its Vision Fund division in the third quarter. Coupang also counts Sequoia Capital and BlackRock among its investors. Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co and JPMorgan were among the major underwriters of the offering. The stock trades under the ticker symbol “CPNG”. Correction: This story has been updated to reflect Coupang open at $ 63.50. Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

