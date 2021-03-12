Brent slows, but remains close to $ 70 as demand optimism supports it





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Brent prices eased on Friday, but hovered around $ 70 a barrel as production cuts by major oil producers limited supply, with optimism that demand will pick up again for the resource in the second half of the year, also supporting. FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, USA November 22, 2019. REUTERS / Angus Mordant / File Photo Brent futures for May slipped 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $ 69.52 a barrel at 0403 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $ 65.83 a barrel , down 19 cents, or 0.3%. First-month Brent is set to post weekly gains for the eighth week after hitting a 13-month high on Monday following attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The sentiment was also bolstered by the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, earlier this month to make massive production cuts. left in April. Investors have pumped money into commodities such as oil on expectations of a pick-up in demand in the second half of the year as the global economy grows, while a wider deployment of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic is allowing more people to travel this summer. Assuming vaccination programs are successful, we expect pent-up demand for gasoline to be released this summer during the driving season in the United States and Europe, FGE analysts said in a note. Summer gasoline fundamentals have been the most bullish in nearly a decade, according to analysts at RBC Capital. We believe this will support the entire oil complex this summer and beyond. OPEC said on Thursday that a recovery in oil demand would be concentrated in the second half of the year. The United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil, saw a sharp decline in US gasoline inventories last week as the winter storm in Texas disrupted refinery production. [EIA/S] Oil prices sustained at higher levels should prompt US producers to increase production, analysts at JP Morgan said in their weekly note. At current prices, most US onshore operators are economical, leaving a large group of operators, from large state-owned companies to private players, well positioned to accelerate activity in 2H21 and create solid momentum for higher volumes in 2022, said JP Morgan. The bank now expects U.S. crude oil production to average 11.78 million barrels per day (b / d) in December 2021, up 0.71 million b / d per year, with an average annual volume of 11.36 million b / d compared to 11.32 million b / d in 2020. (This story was passed on to correct loans to loans in the title) Reporting by Florence Tan; Edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast.

