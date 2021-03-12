As climate fight turns to oil, Biden faces formidable foe

CASPER, Wyo. – President Joe Biden’s attempt to tackle climate change goes straight through the heart of America’s oil and gas industry – a much bigger and more influential enemy than the Democrats encountered when they took on the coal industry during the Obama years.

Coal has dominated power generation in the United States for decades, with most of that fuel coming from the massive surface mines in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin – a market that has collapsed in recent years when utilities have switched to natural gas.

Fast forward to 2021 – and oil and gas have eclipsed coal to become the largest source of greenhouse emissions from public lands and waters, federal production data shows. This has made government fuel sales an irresistible target for Democrats as they try to curb climate change.

Biden’s election put the big oil companies on the defensive after having largely found their way into Washington under President Donald Trump. But by attacking oil companies with a moratorium on oil and gas lease sales, Biden has chosen an enemy who has spent decades securing the allegiance of Republican lawmakers.

The industry is also deeply rooted in local economies – from Alaska and the Gulf Coast to the Rocky Mountain drilling center in Casper, Wyoming – which poses a challenge for the Democrat as he tries to navigate between a strong action on the climate and recovery of the financial situation of the pandemic. devastation.

“You don’t hurt the big guys who do all the development. You hurt these little guys who dream where no one else thought there was oil and gas,” said Steve Degenfelder, land manager of the family business Kirkwood Oil & Gas in Casper, a community of about 60,000 known as The Oil City.

Trump’s final months in office saw a huge spike in new drilling permits after his administration ramped up approvals. As a result, some of the companies with more presence on public lands have announced that they are ready to face the changes under Biden.

A Devon Energy executive told investors last month the company was “ready to refuel” and had around 500 drilling licenses on hand. This will last for years for the company in Wyoming and New Mexico.

“They expected it. They prepared for it,” said Robert Lifset, associate professor at the University of Oklahoma, who teaches the history of the US energy industry. “But the difference is now going to be striking. (The oil and gas companies) cannot manage energy and environmental policy as they once did.”

Former industry lobbyists, including Trump’s Home Secretary David Bernhardt, who oversaw a relaxation of drilling rules, have stepped down from power in Washington. They have been replaced in many cases by environmentalists and industry critics. Biden’s candidate for Home Secretary, New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland, has a history of anti-oil activism.

Just a week after his inauguration, Biden announced the moratorium on sales as officials examine potential climate impacts and whether energy companies are paying enough. It follows a familiar pattern – a 2016 Obama-era moratorium on federal coal sales that Trump and other Republicans have seized as evidence of a “war on coal” by Democrats.

This latest “war” was against a retreating army: coal production in Wyoming peaked in 2008 – and by the time of the moratorium, most of the major coal companies had gone bankrupt and scuttled plans for major expansion.

The oil industry stumbled last year during the coronavirus pandemic and a price war, but now companies such as Devon, EOG Resources and Occidental Petroleum are set to expand their presence on public lands , including in the Powder River Basin.

Small companies such as Kirkwood Oil & Gas, operating in downtown Casper since its founding by William Kirkwood in 1965, are less immune to policy changes. It is now run by his sons with about 40 employees and drilling in several western states.

A company like Kirkwood can spend years piecing together federal leases like a jigsaw puzzle and assessing the profitability of oil and gas fields as market conditions and oilfield technologies change, said land manager Degenfelder.

But after last year’s drop in prices and now the rental moratorium, his plans to further develop areas such as the Upper Green River Basin in western Wyoming, home to two of the onshore gas fields. most productive Americans, are pending.

As some countries move away from fossil fuels, brothers Steve and Bob Kirkwood are looking for places that aren’t like Colombia, they are also considering private land in West Texas and exploring for more. other options such as the extraction of metals used in electricity. car batteries.

Oil from federal and tribal lands accounts for about a quarter of US production.

Oil and gas companies and their supporters donated around $ 136 million in the last election cycle, mostly to Republicans, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Kirkwood owners and their wives have donated more than $ 15,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign and other GOP causes, according to records.

Trump has supported the US oil industry, Steve Kirkwood said. “Biden will support him in Saudi Arabia, in Iran – everywhere else.”

Taxes on power generation and infrastructure in Wyoming help fund schools, roads, and utilities. In the Powder River Basin, petroleum operations now provide the bulk of the property tax base in some counties.

Last year, the government sent Wyoming $ 457 million from lease sales and power generation on US state lands – right after New Mexico.

Even with Trump gone, the oil and gas industry still has formidable allies in Congress, who say the moratorium would cost tens of thousands of jobs. Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming said they would seek to delay Haaland’s confirmation, citing his past statements against the oil industry.

The climate benefits of a ban on new oil and gas leases could take years to materialize, economic analysts say.

Like Kirkwood Oil & Gas, companies could respond by shifting some of their operations to private land in the United States, and more oil would likely come from overseas, said economist Brian Perst, who examined the effects of ‘a ban on long-term rental for research. Group Resources for the Future.

As a result, nearly three-quarters of the greenhouse gas emission reductions resulting from a rental ban could be offset by oil and gas from other sources, Perst said. The net reduction would be approximately 100 million tonnes (91 million metric tonnes) of carbon dioxide per year.

Pressures on the oil and gas industry are increasing along with concerns about climate change, said Lifset, Oklahoma history professor. Recent plans by major automakers, including Volvo and GM, are primarily aimed at switching to electric vehicles from gasoline, which absorbs nearly half of America’s crude oil on the market.

“The real threat is not that the government is limiting production,” Lifset said. “It’s the economy and the culture that is moving away from oil consumption and shrinking the market.”