Construction of the Martin Tower redevelopment could begin in 2021 | Lehigh Valley Regional News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday approved three minor changes to the development plan for the former Martin Tower site into offices, commercial buildings and apartments.

Work on the Eighth Avenue land could begin later this year. The former headquarters of Bethlehem Steel Corp. 332-foot-tall plant imploded in May 2019, creating the rare opportunity to redevelop 53 acres in the city.

The commission approved three zoning changes requested by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick regarding parking and the space allowed between lots. The planning commission, however, makes recommendations to city council, not final decisions.

The development plan on the city site includes two large medical office buildings and a grocery store, hotel, additional office buildings, two restaurants and 528 apartments. In 2019, the developers’ plans included a gas station and convenience store, which appear to remain in the current plan.

“TThese requests are pretty straightforward, ”planning director Darlene Heller told the panel. She described them as “tweaks” to the plan to accommodate tenants.

Duane Wagner, representing the developers, said medical buildings should be relieved of the city’s requirement of a single lane of parking between the buildings and Eighth Avenue. Their proposal is to create two parking lanes next to each building to increase the number of spaces near the front so that elderly and sick patients do not have to walk far to get to their appointments.

The developers are also looking to convert the three-lane intersection along Eighth Avenue near the CVS store to a four-lane intersection, allowing access to the two three-story medical office buildings.

At the 31,042 square foot grocery store planned at Eighth Avenue and Martin Court, efforts are being made to reduce the setback to make room for parking.

Planning Commission chairman Robert Melosky said the requested parking changes at the two medical office buildings reflected the layout of the other buildings across from Martin Tower Street.

The commission unanimously recommended the changes to city council.

Melosky asked for input from the public ahead of the vote, but asked that it be on the specific issues discussed Thursday.

“We really don’t want to go down a rabbit hole,” he says, referring to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”. He added: “We want to stay focused on what’s on the agenda.”

Public interest in the project is high, he said, and residents will have further opportunities to influence the Martin Tower plan.

Only one resident spoke.

“It seems like a very car-centric project,” Scott Slingerland said. “The whole meeting tonight appears to be devoted to parking” with little mention of pedestrian or public transport access, he said. He added that much of the 53 acres will be covered with an impermeable surface.

Ronca said the plan will not affect the buffer zones between the land and the neighboring Burnside Plantation, and that traffic in the mixed-use project will actually be less than when Bethlehem Steel was based at Martin Tower.

The start of construction this year will meet a target set by Mayor Robert Donchez in his annual State of the City address.

“We hope to see the start of development of the Martin Tower site” this year, he said in January.

In March 2019, the promoters presented the redevelopment plan to the planning committee, which narrowly approved it with a 3-2 vote in May 2019.