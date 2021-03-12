UK economy shrank 2.9% in January as third lockdown took hold





Monthly GDP fell 2.9% in January as a new national lockdown gripped the UK economy, new data from the ONS showed. January’s figure, which was 9% below its February 2020 level, was due to a 3.5% drop in services, the Bureau of National Statistics said. That figure was 10.2% below its February 2020 level, representing the heavy impact of government Covid restrictions. Read more: Before the bell: Inflation genius returns to its bottle as UK GDP data comes in Monthly production fell 1.5 percent throughout the month, five percent below its pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile, manufacturing and construction fell 2.3% and 0.9% respectively, from February 2020 levels of 5.7% and 2.6%. Falls in industries in contact with consumers and education led to a 3.5% contraction in the service sector. Read more: Sadiq Khan pledges to spend more on London economy as election campaign kicks off The UK economy is expected to shrink 4% in the first quarter of 2021 due to disruption to foreclosure and post-Brexit trade rules, the Bank of England said last month. Jonathan Athow, a statistician with the Bureau of National Statistics, said: “The economy was hit noticeably in January, although not as big as some predicted, retail businesses, restaurants, schools and hairdressers all being affected by the last lock. “The manufacturing sector also saw its first decline since April, with auto manufacturing falling significantly. “However, the increase in health services due to both the roll-out of vaccines and the increase in testing has partially offset declines in other sectors.” Read more: Screenshot: Does the UK media have a problem with racism?





