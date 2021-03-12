Asia approaches accommodating ECB as Biden signs stimulus





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Friday after US President Joe Biden signed a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and after an accommodating European Central Bank meeting triggered a pullback bond yields and allayed global concerns about rising inflation. FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a stock listing board at a brokerage house in Tokyo, Japan February 26, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon But European stocks, which had jumped on the Thursday of the ECB meeting, looked set to pull back a year later a day later. Pan-regional Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.03% and German DAX and FTSE futures fell around 0.2% in early trades. Biden signed the stimulus bill ahead of a televised speech in which he pledged aggressive action to speed up vaccinations and bring the country closer to normal by July 4. The signing of the American Rescue Plan gave new impetus to market sentiment after the European Central Bank said it was ready to speed up printing money to contain borrowing costs, using its program more generously. emergency pandemic purchase (PEPP) of € 1.85 trillion. over the next few months to stop any unjustified increases in debt financing costs. That and a better-than-expected U.S. government bond auction could support a rally in tech stocks and a rotation between growth and value stocks in the coming weeks, said Cliff Zhao, chief strategist of China. Construction Bank International in Hong Kong. But in the second quarter, the market is still (will be) very volatile, and especially when you consider the US dollar, it is much stronger than expected towards the end of last year. So I think the strength of the US dollar could weigh on some liquidity conditions in emerging markets, he said. The MSCI’s largest gauge index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.53%, supported by technology gains. Seoul’s KOSPI rose 1.39%, Taiwan stocks by 0.27% and Australias ASX 200 by 0.79%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.58% and China’s blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.05% as sag in high-valuation tech and consumer companies capped gains. Yields on US Treasuries were higher on Friday, with the 10-year yield at 1.5512% after falling to 1.475% overnight, its first foray below 1.5% in a week. The German 10-year yield was the last at -0.331% after hitting a three-week low at -0.367%. There might be some disappointment (the ECB) hasn’t expanded its bond buying program, but that’s more than made up for by commitments to accelerate buying, said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. On Wall Street, easing inflation concerns helped support stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.58% and the S&P 500 rose 1.04%, both reaching record highs. The Nasdaq composite added 2.52%. Sentiment was also boosted by weekly jobless claims data, which pointed to a recovery in the US labor market as vaccine rollouts helped reopen the economy. Analysts largely expect inflation to accelerate as vaccine deployments lead to reopening, but fears persist that Bidens’ stimulus package could overheat the economy. The dollar gained 0.22% against the yen at 108.73 and the euro was down 0.18% on the day to $ 1.1963. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six big rivals, rose 0.14% to 91.568. Oil prices retreated after strong increases as the dollar strengthened, with US crude plunging 0.41% to $ 65.75 a barrel. Brent lost 0.27% to $ 69.44 a barrel. Spot gold prices fell 0.22% to $ 1,717.70 an ounce. Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Matt Scuffham in New York; Edited by Stephen Coates

