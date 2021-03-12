Bay Area breweries and distilleries ‘excited’ to resume operations as usual after state announces new rules allowing limited domestic services





SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) – A win for breweries, distilleries and wineries. Beginning March 13, California will ease restrictions allowing food-free outdoor services and limited indoor services. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Thursday updated the public health guidelines. Here are the rules: Breweries, vineyards and distilleries Starting March 13, breweries, wineries, and distilleries that don’t serve meals can open outdoors only with changes in the purple (widespread) and red (substantial) levels. The changes include ensuring that customers have reservations and that customers meet a 90-minute deadline. Service for on-site consumption must end at 8 p.m. (previously, and until March 12, non-meal breweries and distilleries were closed in the purple and red levels). In the Orange (moderate) level, indoor operations can start with 25% of maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. In the yellow (minimum) level, indoor operations can increase up to 50 percent of maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. The updated guidelines do not apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals. These establishments should continue to follow restaurant guidelines. INTERACTIVE: here is the reopening status of each Bay Area county Bars From March 13, bars that do not serve meals will remain closed in the purple (widespread) and red (substantial) levels. In the Orange level (moderate) bars can start their operations outdoors with modifications. In the yellow (minimum) level, bars can start operating indoors with maximum capacity changes of 25% or 100 people, whichever is less. Strike Brewing Co. in Campbell was able to serve these drinks outdoors, with the help of a food partner like Spicy Roy’s Caribbean Grill. While they loved the arrangement, they are also happy to resume their usual activities. “It’s going to be very convenient for us not to have to depend on food to serve beer outside like we did,” said Drew Ehrlich, co-founder of Strike Brewing Co. “We can open a little earlier and maybe we can stay open a little later or after they have had dinner and they walk home and I would like to have a beer. “ RELATED: CA Allows Theme Parks Like Disneyland And Reduced Capacity Live Shows To Reopen As Of April 1 At the 10th St. Distillery in San Jose, the smell of whiskey mixes with signs of hope that they will be the next to open. “We have reviewed the decision that has been rendered and it is an exciting decision, it is a step in the right direction,” said owner Virag Saksena. Another good sign is that San Mateo County is preparing to go orange next week. “It’s not just about us it’s about the whole community, when we launched the whiskey we had people supporting us bartenders and businesses in the Bay Area,” Saksena said. . Cache Bouren, the owner of Haberdasher’s cocktails in San Jose, wants partners like 10th St. to get back into business so they can start working together again. “Knowing that the restrictions are slowly being lifted is really a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bouren said. App users: for a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS:

Copyright 2021 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos