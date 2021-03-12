COVID vaccine pre-registration opens in Massachusetts





BOSTON A new vaccine pre-registration system was launched on Friday for mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts. Bay Staters canfill out an online form with their personal details, contact details and eligibility criteria, then receive a notification from the state when they can make an appointment at the mass vaccination site closest to them. The new reservation platform marks a significant shift in the vaccine rollout by the Baker administration after weeks of criticism from lawmakers and residents, especially over the stress the jockey created to get a square. Only appointments at the seven mass vaccination sites will be included initially, although the administration said it will work to integrate other providers into the pre-registration system from April. Registered participants will receive a confirmation notice and weekly status update indicating that they continue to be pre-registered. At launch, residents will not be able to select their preferences for mass vaccination sites and the system will only notify them of appointments at the geographically closest one of these sites. Once the time slots are available, the state will send a link to make an appointment for the following week. Recipients will have 24 hours to click and choose their time, and if they don’t, they’ll be put back into the queue. Older residents or those who cannot register online can call 211 to pre-register and receive notifications by phone. The new pre-registration tool is available onhttps://www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Officials said eligible pre-registered recipients may have to wait “several weeks” to be notified of open appointment slots given ongoing supply constraints. Sudders told reporters at Wednesday’s briefing that the federal government had informed Massachusetts a day earlier that its weekly allowance of around 150,000 first doses would only increase in April.

