Indian stocks close almost 1% lower as financials collapse; ICICI Bank weighs





BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian stocks gave up early gains to end sharply lower on Friday, as high-end financial stocks sold off in favor of a broader rise in bond yields in the US and Europe . A broker reacts by trading on his computer terminal at a stockbroker in Mumbai on February 26, 2016. REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade / Files The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.95% to close at 15,030.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.95% to close at 50,792.08. Despite today’s losses, both indices posted their second consecutive weekly gain. The Nifty and Sensex gained up to 1.06% each earlier in the day, but fell into the red, in line with global markets whose rally predated the signing of a US stimulus bill. was interrupted by rising bond yields and inflation fears. [MKTS/GLOB] At these high levels, (domestic) indices are exposed to all triggers globally, said Siddhartha Khemka, retail research manager at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in Mumbai. High commodity prices and crude oil prices remain concerns on the home front, Khemka added. Investors await retail inflation data for February later today. A Reuters poll showed retail inflation likely increased but remained within central banks’ target range. In Mumbai, the Nifty Bank index fell 1.23%. ICICI Bank Ltd was among the best in the Nifty 50, losing 2%. Banks would have the biggest impact if bond yields increased … they are also the largest segment of the market in terms of the weight, holdings of foreign institutional investors, Khemka said. Tata Power Co Ltd finished up 5.5%, after news channel CNBC-TV18 reported that the power generation and transmission company was considering a deal with Tesla Inc to set up charging infrastructure. IDBI Bank Ltd closed up 9.8%. India’s central bank said on Wednesday it would remove the state lender from its list of remedies. Report by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Edited by Krishna Chandra Eluri

