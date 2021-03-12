Delta-8 THC offers a high legal level, but here’s why the booming business may soon go up in smoke

E Eight years ago, Jay Barrios sold $ 20,000 of Tesla stock to open a vaping store near Ft. Lauderdale. He quickly switched from nicotine to CBD, the non-psychoactive compound in cannabis. At one point, he kicked himself after realizing he would have had a quarter of a million dollars if he just kept his Tesla shares. But last year, his company No Cap Hemp Co hit the salad: he launched a Delta-8 THC brand that sells vaporizers, edibles, and flowers that give users legal effect, thanks to a legal loophole. .

Legal High: The latest trend in the hemp industry is Delta-8 THC, a psychoactive cannabinoid that can be infused into edibles, made into vaping oil, and sprayed onto hemp blossoms. Photo by Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images



Delta-8 THC is experiencing a moment as it is quickly becoming the most exciting and intoxicating product in the hemp industry. A cousin compound of Delta-9 THC, the main ingredient in cannabis, Delta-8 is sold nationwide thanks to an exception in marijuana laws made by the Farm Bill of 2018 that legalized cannabinoids derived from cannabis. hemp. Barrios is one of a growing group of entrepreneurs who get rich while they can.

For now, Delta-8 products are apparently found everywhere outside of legal cannabis dispensaries: gas stations, main stores, bodegas. But it may not be for long. Cannabis industry lawyers warn that this is a gray area that is likely to change and that hemp industry trade groups are against the sale of Delta-8.

It’s scary, brother. It’s grayscale, says Barrios, who is 33. We have lawyers working 24 hours a day. Even then, I still lose sleep at night.

Barrios may be losing sleep, but he’s making money. No Cap Hemp Co.’s sales have jumped 200% every month for the past year and it says hell hit $ 10 million in sales by 2022. It sells its products in 38 states and is based in Davie, Florida where his business is licensed under state hemp and food production laws. Although Florida has a large regulated market for medical marijuana, Barrios is very much into hemp.

Hemp is the future, my brother, he said. I’m seeing hemp and bitcoin side by side right now.

The market for Delta-8 THC may not be as hot as crypto, but there are signs that Delta-8 could take a bite out of other trends like CBD or nicotine vaping.

One Saturday night inside Nobles Smoke Shop on the Shore in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, a man purchases a packet of Delta-8 edibles for his girlfriend and a moment later a woman in her twenties catches two joints. pre-rolled hemp seeds that have been soaked in Delta-8 oil and sprinkled with kief. The Smokehouse is not a licensed dispensary, but owner Paul An says the Farm Bill has made all products on its shelves legal.

Delta-8 products sell better than Juul, An says, referring to the nicotine vaporizer that has become popular with teens and young adults.

How high: Delta-8 THC gives users a milder level than Delta-9 THC, the main compound in marijuana. Will yakowicz



T The hemp industry, in general, prides itself on being its own separate industry, separate from legal cannabis. Marijuana and hemp are the same plant, but hemp is defined as a marijuana plant containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Hemp is used in everything from clothing to food to CBD. But a lot of hemp draws the line when it comes to psychoactive effects.

Jonathan Miller, a lawyer for the US Hemp Roundtable and the US Hemp Authority, said the trade groups will speak to the Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration about the differences between CBD and Delta-8. He realizes that the companies that sell Delta-8 online and through convenience stores adhere to the Farm Bill as it is written, but he sees it as a loophole.

Were alarmed by the rise of products that marketed as hemp and as intoxicants, Miller says. These products may be legal now, but we believe they are against the spirit of the law.

Despite the exact wording of the Farm Bill, Barrios claims that approximately $ 10,000 to $ 50,000 in product is turned over to law enforcement each month. A package will open during transit and FedEx or UPS will hand what looks like weed to the local cops.

Josh Manning, who runs Snap Dragon Hemp, a state-licensed hemp grower and processor in Tennessee, says Delta-8 was a game-changer for his Chattanooga-based business. Last year, Delta-8 accounted for 20% of its sales and it was making about $ 60,000 per month. Now Delta-8 accounts for 80% of his sales and he earns over $ 200,000 per month.

Before opening his storefront in downtown Chattanooga, Manning invited local police over to test his hemp so they could see how it obeys state laws. I told them: it’s gonna smell the real thing, it’s gonna look like the real thing, but we won’t be pushing the limits of THC, he says.

Manning thinks his business is compliant, but says bad actors are posting the rules. Regulations are likely to fall, as there are too many gas stations selling it, Manning says.

America’s Bluntest: Most Delta-8 flower products are hemp nuggets that have either been soaked in Delta-8 oil or sprayed with Delta-8 isolate. THANKS TO NO CAP HEMP CO



T The Farm Bill of 2018 explicitly legalizes all cannabinoids derived from hemp, extracts and derivatives without reservation. At first glance, it seems that Delta-8, as long as it is derived from hemp, is 100% legal under the bill. However, three issues create ambiguity.

First, members of Congress passed the bill with the idea that hemp products were benign and not intoxicating, Delta-8 is intoxicating.

The second problem is that Delta-8 is included in the DEA list of substances controlled with Delta-9.

And the third problem, which could create the biggest argument against the hemp-derived Delta-8, is that the compound does not appear in hemp in sufficient volume to be extracted and used. Delta-8 products are made synthetically from CBD extracted from hemp and subjected to an isolation and distillation process. This synthesis, Garrett Graff, lawyer and managing partner of the Hoban Law Group, specializing in cannabis, creates a complicated and legal minefield. Graff also says that the intention around a product is that it is aimed at providing relief to a user or relieving pain, also presents an unresolved and ambiguous part of the law.

Lifted Made, a Delta-8 company based in Zion, Ill., Is one of the largest companies in the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry and is known for its Urb brand. Nick Warrender, who founded the company in his parents’ home six years ago as a nicotine vaping company, switched to Delta-8 almost two years ago. Lifted Made is traded over the counter, has a market cap of $ 50 million, and generated $ 4.1 million in revenue in 2019. It ships Delta-8 edibles, vapes, and flowers to most states Americans and is convinced that he is following the law exactly. as written.

The path [the federal government] defines THC is very specific. It is not very gray. It’s black and white, he says. From a scientific point of view, cannabis and hemp are the same plant, but by law they are completely different things. It is rather ridiculous.

Warrender says Lifted Made only synthesizes Delta-8 from hemp-derived CBD, so it works according to the Farm Bill guidelines.

S Until that, many cannabis investors see the Delta-8 sold outside the legal cannabis industry as an unnecessary risk. You’re playing a game around uncertainty, which we don’t need to do anymore, says Morgan Paxhia, an investor who runs a $ 150 million cannabis fund with his sister Emily Paxhia. The last thing you need is government intervention.

Others in the legal cannabis industry view entrepreneurs selling Delta-8 hemp-derived products outside state-licensed dispensaries as a time bomb. Dennis Hunter, the co-founder of CannaCraft, a cannabis company based in Santa Rosa, Calif., Knows how intense the wrath of governments can be. In 1998, the federal government attacked the Hunters Marijuana Cultivation and he spent six years in prison.

I think there are Delta-8 companies that have a good legal argument, but they could end up in court and shut down, he says. I don’t think the FDA and DEA think they have a good point.

When asked what will happen to his business if Delta-8 is banned, Barrios says hell finds a way to market another legal cannabinoid.

They can make the Delta-8 illegal whatever they want. It’s not going to stop our industry, says Barrios. Would continue to innovate and come out with legal forms of hemp. It helps people, my brother. It’s not to get high.

For now, Delta-8 companies that do not do business in the regulated cannabis industry are walking a legal tightrope in hemp. But Delta-8 is just the first minor cannabinoid to cause a stir.

I was also doing Delta-10, it’s like a super sativa, says Warrender. It blows you pretty sweet.