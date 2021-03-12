Subsea 7 wins major Luxembourg Stock Exchange contract: SUBC





Luxembourg March 11, 2021 – Subsea 7 SA (Oslo Brs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a(1) Contract. The contract will be recorded in the order book of the Subsea and Conventional business unit in the first quarter. The scope of work includes engineering, project management and procurement. Engineering activities will begin immediately at the Subsea 7s office in Sutton, UK. No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations. (1) Subsea 7 defines a material contract as between $ 50 million and $ 150 million. *************************************************** *****************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in providing offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry partner and employer of choice to provide the efficient offshore solutions the world needs. Subsea 7 is listed on Oslo Brs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62. *************************************************** ***************************** Contact for inquiries from the investor community:

Katherine tonks

Director of Investor Relations

Phone +44 (0) 20 8210 5568

[email protected]

