Uber and Lyft to share information on drivers banned for assault





Photo: Uber If there's one thing that can bring rival rideshare companies closer together, it's safety. Uber and Lyft exchange basic information about drivers and delivery people who have been banned from platforms for "serious security incidents," including sexual and physical assault. The industry's first security sharing program aims to prevent offenders from moving between businesses and potentially causing more harm, as well as supporting survivors by giving them peace of mind. "Sexual assault is significantly underreported, making these crimes less likely to show up in our rigorous background checks and screening processes," according to Jennifer Brandenburger, Policy Development Manager at Lyft. "With the Industry Sharing Safety Program, Lyft and Uber are working together to further improve our screening capabilities, as well as the safety of the entire ridesharing industry." At the end of 2019, Uber revealed that it had received 3,045 reports of sexual assault during 1.3 billion trips in the United States the previous year. Of these cases, 235 involved rape. A study found that 58 people – cyclists, drivers, pedestrians – also died in Uber-related crashes in 2018, while nine others were killed in "fatal physical assaults". "When we released our US Safety Report, we made a promise: to find a way to share deactivation data with other rideshare and delivery companies," wrote Tony West, General Counsel of 'Uber. a blog post Thursday. "Today, we are honoring that commitment." As part of the new program, Lyft and Uber will share information on driver deactivations related to the five most critical safety issues detailed in the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Violence Taxonomy, as well as than on deaths due to physical assault. With workforce solutions provider HireRight in the driver's seat, data will be collected, compared, and shared among participating companies, including transportation and delivery network companies in the United States. Participants must agree to specific requirements, such as consistent classification of incident reports, maintaining consistent privacy measures, and reporting of data. "Security should never be exclusive. You have to be safe no matter which carpooling platform you choose, "West said in a statement. "Tackling these difficult security issues is more important than any of us and this new industry security sharing program demonstrates the value of working collaboratively with experts, advocates and experts. 'others to make a significant difference. We are encouraging more businesses to join us.







