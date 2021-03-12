Impact Share Buyback Program_March 12, 2021 Paris Stock Exchange: BB





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE BIC LAUNCHES AN IMPACT OF 40 MILLION EUROS

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM Part of the funds will be allocated to J-PAL and the BIC Corporate Foundation Clichy France March 12, 2021 BIC today announces the launch of its € 40 million ESG Impact share buyback program1. The purchase period will start on March 12, 2021 and end on December 16, 2021 at the latest. The maximum purchase price per share may not exceed 100 euros. Exane BNP Paribas will execute the program within the framework of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of the shareholders of SOCIETE BIC on May 20, 2020 and under the regulation on market abuse (“MAR”) and the delegated regulation of the Commission (the “Safe Harbor Regulation”). This program is in line with BIC’s vision and mission to create and share value with all stakeholders. Outperformance2 when purchasing the share on the execution of the program will be allocated to the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) , the global research center headed by Professors Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Ben Olken, and the BIC Corporation Foundation for Education. ## Contact Sophie Palliez-Capian

Vice President, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

[email protected] Michle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

[email protected] Albane from La Tour dArtaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

[email protected] Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

[email protected] AGENDA 2021 ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Please click on the date to add the event to your calendar ABOUT BIC World leader in stationery, lighters and razors, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable essentials to consumers around the world. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has grown into one of the most recognized brands and is a registered trademark around the world. Today, BIC products are sold in over 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Us. TM, Sun, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, Djeep, Rocketbook and more. In 2020, BIC’s turnover amounted to € 1,627.9 million. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris”, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indices and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. He received an A- Leadership score from the CDP. To learn more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube. ABOUT J-PAL The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) is a global research center that works to reduce poverty by ensuring that policies are informed by scientific evidence. Anchored by a network of 227 affiliated professors at universities around the world, J-PAL conducts random impact evaluations to answer critical questions in the fight against poverty. J-PAL’s network of seven regional offices is hosted at leading universities in Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, North America, South Asia. South and Southeast Asia. ABOUT EXANE BNP Paribas Exane BNP Paribas is a major player in European equities. We offer a high quality execution platform with full electronic trading capability. Our research product is renowned for its depth and quality and is backed up by experienced and leading specialist sales and sales teams, as well as a dedicated enterprise access service The enterprise brokerage team Exane BNPP is active in business intelligence, liquidity agreements, share buybacks and management of the issues listed. 1 Maximum quantity 2 Outperformance is the difference between the purchase price and the average VWAP over the execution period. BIC_Impact Share BuyBack program_12 March 21

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos